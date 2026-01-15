RenewCred Closes INR 4.15 Crore Seed Round to Build India's First Technology-Native Carbon Credits Standard and Registry

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: RenewCred (Net Zero Initiative Private Limited), a climate-technology company building India's first fully digital, science-led carbon credit standard and registry for the voluntary carbon market, has successfully closed its ₹4.15 crore seed funding round, comprising a mix of equity and grants.

The round was led by Campus Angels Network and saw participation from Kairos Early Opportunity Fund, build3 Startup Studio, VentureStudio Ahmedabad University, Ideashacks Investor Network, ACT Capital Foundation, Social Innovation Lab by CITI Bank-IIT Kanpur and Angel Investors.

Founded by Abhimanyu Rathi with Yogendra Panchal, Shilpi Saboo and Kaushik Gupta in the leadership team, RenewCred is building the core market infrastructure for high-integrity carbon credits, with a sharp focus on non-nature-based methodologies such as Biochar, EV fleets, renewable energy, methane reduction, clean fuels, and industrial decarbonisation. The company is among the earliest in India to operate as a carbon credit standard and registry, purpose-built for emerging market realities. Through its offerings, the company aims to remove 2.0 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere in the next 14 years.

A New Carbon Market Stack for India

At the heart of RenewCred's approach is its proprietary digital platform, Net Zero, which enables continuous monitoring, reporting, and verification (digital MRV) at the level of each individual credit issued. Unlike legacy, document-heavy carbon systems, RenewCred's platform integrates live data streams, scientific models, and automated checks to reduce verification timelines by 75%, lower transaction costs by over 50%, and significantly improve trust and auditability.

RenewCred is supported by a growing science network of domain experts, who co-develop sector-specific methodologies, validate assumptions, and ensure that credits issued are conservative, measurable, and defensible across global buyer scrutiny.

The company is scheduled to issue its first set of carbon credits this quarter, marking a key milestone in operationalising a fully Indian, technology-native carbon market infrastructure.

Leadership Commentary

Abhimanyu Rathi, Founder & CEO, RenewCred, said:

"Carbon markets today suffer from five structural problems: lack of trust, opaque data, slow verification cycles, high costs, and fragmented accountability. RenewCred is being built to solve exactly these failures. By combining rigorous science, a transparent standard, a live registry, and a technology platform that monitors every credit end-to-end, we are creating market infrastructure that is faster, more affordable, and fundamentally more credible. This round allows us to deepen our methodologies, scale Net Zero, and deliver carbon credits that buyers and regulators can genuinely trust."

Chandran Krishnan, Managing Director, Campus Angels Network, said:

"What stands out for us is RenewCred's clear understanding of the structural gaps in carbon markets and their focus on building credible, technology-led infrastructure. They are addressing a real problem with relevance for India's evolving climate and compliance landscape. Through this investment, we are backing a team with strong scientific depth and execution capability."

Ashok Subramanian, Managing Partner, Kairos Early Opportunity Fund, added:

"High-quality carbon markets will be built on technology, not paperwork. RenewCred's decision to focus on non-nature-based credits, continuous data, and in-house standards and registry infrastructure positions them well for where global markets are headed. We see strong potential for RenewCred to emerge as a reference platform for credible carbon credits from India."

Looking Ahead

Over the next 9-12 months, RenewCred will focus on:

- Expanding its library of non-nature-based carbon credit methodologies

- Scaling the Net Zero digital MRV and registry platform

- Growing its science network and sector-specific expertise

- Onboarding project developers and buyers seeking transparent, continuously verified carbon credits

- Establishing India as a credible source of high-integrity, technology-verified carbon credits for global markets

As carbon markets mature and scrutiny intensifies, RenewCred is being built as foundational market infrastructure which is engineered to deliver speed, integrity, and verifiable trust at scale for the global net-zero transition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)