Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: The 71st Miss World pageant concluded with a dazzling coronation ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2021 from Poland, passed on the coveted crown to her successor Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic during the event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The new Miss World, 24-year-old Krystyna Pyszkova, is pursuing dual degrees in Law and Business Administration while juggling a modelling career. She founded the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, and has established an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania, where she volunteers. Passionate about music and art, Krystyna, who spent nine years in an Art Academy, plays the transverse flute and the violin.

The highly anticipated 71st edition of the Miss World pageant took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai last night, marking a return to India after 28 years. This year's Miss World event was particularly special, drawing top Bollywood celebrities to kick off the fashion gala in style. Let's take a closer look at the stunning appearances on the red carpet of Miss World 2024.

Dr Nandekar, leading Universal Communications Ltd, heads a distinguished Advertising Agency excelling in television channel rights, blockbuster movie promotions, and event and film sponsorships.

Dr Padmakar Nandekar interacted with Miss World of Different countries in 71st Miss World pageant. Contestants from 115 countries participated to win the coveted crown. Last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned her successor Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic in a grand event at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

"The event was fantastic, and I was absolutely thrilled to interact with all Miss World contestants. Their energies were fantastic and I congratulate Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic. Her performance was fantastic" Said Dr Padmakar Nandekar.

