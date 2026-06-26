Reo.Dev Crosses 100M+ Developer Profiles, Launches World's Largest Developer Knowledge Graph for Technical GTM

NewsVoir

San Francisco [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Reo.Dev, the world's only intent platform purpose-built for DevTools companies, today announced a major milestone with its Developer Knowledge Graph surpassing 100 million technical profiles, establishing what it believes is the largest and most comprehensive database of technical personas in the world. Built over nearly three years, the platform represents a fundamental shift in how DevTool and software companies identify, understand, and engage with technical buyers.

Unlike traditional datasets that rely on static job titles or company-level segmentation, Reo.Dev's Developer Knowledge Graph maps engineers based on what they are actively building, the technologies they use, the projects they contribute to, and the signals they leave across the internet. The system unifies fragmented developer footprints into a continuously evolving intelligence layer that reflects real technical behavior rather than inferred roles.

Today, the Developer Knowledge Graph includes 100M+ engineers, 30,000+ technologies, and 250+ tech functions, built by aggregating and correlating data from sources such as GitHub, Stack Overflow, LinkedIn, X, and specialized technical datasets. This enables DevTool companies to move beyond outdated outbound models and instead target developers based on real-time technical context and intent.

At the core of the platform is a fundamentally new approach to B2B technical intelligence: instead of relying on titles like "backend engineer" or "platform architect," Reo.Dev builds a living map of engineering activity, capturing what systems developers are building, what frameworks they are adopting, and what technical problems they are actively solving. This allows go-to-market teams to identify audiences with far greater precision and relevance.

"Building and selling into technical audiences has always been difficult because the right data simply didn't exist in one place," said Achintya Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Reo.Dev. "For example, if you're an observability platform, you don't just want to reach engineers with certain titles, you want to reach the ones actively building in the environments you support. That level of clarity was missing. With the Developer Knowledge Graph, we've brought together signals from across GitHub, Stack Overflow, LinkedIn, X, and technical ecosystems to finally make that possible."

Achintya added, "Today, we're at over 100 million developer profiles mapped across 30,000 technologies and 250+ technical functions. And this is just the beginning--the graph deepens with every developer action, making it more accurate and more powerful over time. For companies selling into technical teams, this changes the probability of reaching the right audience strongly."

The platform is designed to solve one of the most persistent challenges in technical go-to-market strategy: building accurate, high-intent audience lists. By understanding the technologies developers are using, the projects they are contributing to, and the problems they are solving, Reo.Dev enables companies to align outreach with real engineering context, whether that involves LLM infrastructure, observability, DevOps, or application performance optimization.

The announcement comes as part of "Launch Month" at Reo.Dev, with the Developer Knowledge Graph serving as the foundational layer for a broader suite of upcoming capabilities aimed at redefining how DevTool companies' approach GTM intelligence.

Reo.Dev continues to position itself at the intersection of AI-native intent systems and developer-first go-to-market infrastructure. Founded in 2023 and backed by Heavybit, the platform is already trusted by over 100 leading DevTool companies worldwide.

As the company puts it, the goal is simple: to build a living universe of developers--one where every signal brings go-to-market teams closer to the right engineer, at the right time, with the right context.

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