RepayTech ZAVO to reward Users with Cashbacks for Timely EMI payments

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 26: ZAVO, India's first RepayTech platform that rewards users for their timely EMI and loan repayments, has launched a first-of-its-kind cashback and rewarding feature for its prime users.

ZAVO's EMI Discounting feature offers a 10% discount on the interest portion of loan EMIs, credited back as cashback, transforming a financial obligation into a rewarding experience.

Within just 72 hours of its launch, over 5,000 users have already subscribed to ZAVOPrime, signaling a strong demand for smarter, more beneficial loan repayment options.

With EMI Discounting, ZAVO is reshaping the loan repayment landscape, which has long been dominated by rigid auto-debit systems.

Rather than simply penalizing late payments, ZAVO rewards borrowers for their timely repayments and encourages responsible financial behavior. This shift marks a major change in how India approaches loans, making repayments feel less like a burden and more like an opportunity to save and grow.

Kundan Shahi, CEO and Founder of ZAVO said, "We believe repayment deserves as much innovation as lending. In a country where EMIs from home loans to credit cards are a monthly reality, borrowers deserve more than reminders. EMI Discounting isn't a token perk, it's real cashback on the interest you pay for staying disciplined. It's a first-of-its-kind shift, turning every EMI into an opportunity, not just an obligation."

ZAVO's approach goes beyond traditional lending. While many platforms stop after disbursing the loan, ZAVO ensures users stay engaged post-disbursement with gamified incentives, nudges, and rewards that encourage timely repayments and promote better credit behavior.

ZAVO, with over 300,000 users, is pioneering RepayTech in India's financial ecosystem. By rewarding responsible borrowing, ZAVO helps users save money, improve credit scores, and take control of their finances.

About ZAVO

ZAVO is redefining the credit journey by helping users build disciplined repayment habits through gamified experiences, smart insights, and personalized financial plans. Whether it's your credit card, BNPL, or personal loan, we turn every EMi into an opportunity to save more, earn rewards, and boost your credit health.

With features like on-time payment tracking, EMI challenges, ZAVO Coins, and EMI Bet, we make staying on top of your dues not just easy, but exciting.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)