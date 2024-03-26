Representing India on the global stage, AjnaLens unveils High Performance Spatial Computing at GDC 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: In a moment of great pride, Indian company AjnaLens represented the country on the global stage at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024. The event that took place in San Francisco, USA, hosted top tech companies, including giants like Meta and Microsoft, between the 18th and 22nd of March.

Pioneers in the field of Extended Reality (XR) technology, AjnaLens introduced cutting edge solutions, like the AjnaVidya ecosystem within which developers can develop, publish and grow. One also witnessed innovations such as AjnaHPSC -- High Performance Spatial Computing, AjnaKriti -- creating text, image or video to 3D models at a click, object tracking and the AjnaChakra OS.

Developers face several limitations when building high-quality XR applications. Overcoming these hurdles is pivotal for the industry's advancement and the delivery of truly immersive experiences. For instance, replicating real world physics in an immersive environment is not only time consuming but involves high costs for high performance setups. AjnaHPSC (High Performance Spatial Computing), on AjnaVidya, takes care of these limitations, by providing XR streaming directly to the AjnaXR headset, thus removing the need for a high performance PC setup. Not only that, on the AjnaVidya ecosystem, developers can create 3D models at a click and even find the audience to monetize their efforts. AjnaVidya truly is a one-stop solution for all XR application developers.

Following GDC 2024, the AjnaLens team is excited, having taken indigenous technology to the world by showcasing innovations like ray tracing, path tracing and driving simulations, using AjnaHPSC at Booth S945. With this debut, AjnaLens reinforces India's standing as a global tech pioneer committed to shaping the future of human-computer interactions.

Trusted by industry giants like Qualcomm, Siemens, Nvidia, and Unreal Engine, AjnaLens has reshaped industries and impacted over 72,000 learners through partnerships with organizations such as L & T, Tata Technologies, and the Indian Armed Forces. The launch of AjnaVidya heralds a new era of spatial computing, promising further enrichment across industries.

In the words of Abhishek Tomar, CTO & Co-Founder of AjnaLens, "Our society may have progressed rapidly in terms of innovation and technology, but we have miles to go when it comes to humanity quotient. AjnaLens aims to augment human intelligence and transform human life from a journey of prosperity to self-actualization. As AjnaLens continues to push the boundaries of spatial computing, the future of XR and human intelligence shine brighter than ever before."

Founded in 2014, AjnaLens is an innovative technology company based in India. Pioneers of High Performance Spatial Computing (HPSC), we are ushering in a new era of computing with our cutting edge technology.

AjnaLens is committed to augmenting human intelligence and empowering humans to achieve their full potential. With innovative applications across sectors, AjnaLens specializes in gamified learning modules to upskill humans in every field. An impact first organization, we are transforming the way we approach upskilling in India.

Additionally, AjnaLens provides unique opportunities for XR content developers to develop, publish and grow with AjnaVidya. AjnaLens has filed 30+ filed patents with 11 granted, and also won numerous awards for our innovative technology.

