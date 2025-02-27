RGL Signs Mega 450,000 Sq. Ft. Logistics Hub in Bhiwandi

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: RGL (Robinson Global Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd), a leading name in India's 3PL sector, is expanding its presence nationwide with the lease of a 450,000 sq. ft. Grade A+ sustainable warehouse at One Samruddhi Park, Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Launching in May 2025, this advanced facility is designed to optimise logistics efficiency while prioritising sustainability and innovation.

The Bhiwandi facility is 100% industry-compliant and has top-tier sustainability benchmarks. To enhance operational sustainability, it will integrate environmentally responsible construction methods, sustainably sourced land, energy-efficient systems, and solar installations.

Strategically located at One Samruddhi Park on Kalyan-Sape Road, the warehouse offers excellent connectivity to major trade and industrial zones. It provides direct access to the Mumbai-Nashik Expressway, the Mumbai-Delhi Corridor, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and key highways such as NH-48, NH-160, and NH-61. Additionally, its proximity to Mumbai International Airport (55 km), Navi Mumbai International Airport (50 km), and JNPT Port (63 km) makes it a crucial hub for efficient distribution.

"Our new Bhiwandi warehouse represents a significant step towards a more efficient supply chain. With an investment of Rs25 crore, we are expanding to help businesses meet rising consumer demand. Increased demand translates to more inventory, and this facility is designed to support that growth. Beyond logistics, this expansion aims to create jobs, strengthen local economies, and build a smarter, faster, and more resilient supply chain. Our rapid expansion across key logistics hubs is shaping the future of India's supply chain with agile, technology-driven, and sustainable solutions." said Aditya Vazirani, CEO of RGL.

Building on this momentum, RGL has launched a 150,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Gurgaon, strategically positioned near the Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway for seamless access to IGI Airport, Delhi, and major industrial hubs. This facility strengthens supply chains for e-commerce, retail, FMCG, and automotive industries.

Further expanding its national presence, RGL has finalised a 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Bangalore adding to its existing local footprint in the city, a critical logistics hub streamlining operations across South India. The company is also securing a fourth warehouse in Pune to serve the high-demand automotive sector, while a new facility in Lucknow is in the pipeline to expand regional capacity.

With this aggressive expansion, RGL is increasing its warehouse capacity by 45% in FY 25-26, growing from 1 million sq. ft. to 1.45 million sq. ft., reinforcing its commitment to powering India's supply chain with smarter, more connected logistics solutions.

"This isn't just about expanding our footprint--it's about shaping the future of logistics in India. Each new facility strengthens the supply chain with agile, technology-driven, and future-ready solutions. With our presence in 18 states, we provide our customers with flexibility by having a single service provider across the vast Indian landscape. We create bespoke solutions for each customer as one size doesn't fit all and implement operations with strong processes across each warehouse. We remain committed to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, giving our clients a distinct competitive edge," concluded Vazirani

