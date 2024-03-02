'Riddhi and Siddhi Towers' by Samridhi Group Unveiled in Noida, Sector 150

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2: Noida-based Real Estate Developer "Samridhi Group" has announced the New launch of its latest ultra-luxury Iconic Twin Towers with "RIIDDHI & SIDDHI" 3 and 4 BHK luxury Apartments in Noida Sector 150. Samridhi Group offers and officially unveils a new meaning of sustainable luxury living in the heart of Noida. This sector is surrounded by 80 per cent green space and is slated to be developed as Noida's Sports City.

For the promotion of Samridhi Luxuriya Avenue Riddhi And Siddhi projects, Jinendra Jain (Director, Property Portfolio) based at Noida has been designated as an Authorised Channel Sales Partner by the Samridhi Group. Jinendra Jain has been serving the Real Estate Industry and clientele from the last 15+ years and having an exceptional hold & grip of Noida Real Estate market trends, scenarios, developments and an utmost trust, dependence & eternal belief from 1500+ associated customers.

With its state-of-the-art clubhouse and society already being functional, Samridhi Luxuriya Avenue (an IGBC Certified project) is already habitable with more than 200+ happy and contented families. Following the existing venture's completion, the company has introduced the Ultra Luxury standard of living Iconic Twin Towers, "RIIDDHI & SIDDHI," offering an unmatched experience on the same premises. This exquisite low-density residential development is aimed at setting new benchmarks in luxury living in the heart of Noida, which in the last decade has seen good growth in the residential segment.

Only three apartments per floor, 3 BHK & 4 BHK Flats are available, ad-measuring 1640 square feet, 1870 square feet, and 3500 square feet, with Simplex and duplex Apartments, 84 apartments in total are housed in two (2) towers, giving the impression of luxury. By the end of 2026, the company promises to deliver the Samridhi luxuriya "RIIDDHI & SIDDHI" Towers, for which full-fledged construction is currently in progress.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and a dedication to quality to every client they serve, Samridhi Group is one of the promising Real Estate Developer into the industry as on date. Being customer centric in their approach, Samridhi Group is supported by an experienced group of real estate experts with a track record of accomplishment in the dynamic real estate industry. Whether you are investing, buying or selling, their expertise and views will guide you in the right direction.

"Introducing this outstanding project to our exclusive clientele makes us very happy. Our mission is to provide our prestigious clientele with an unmatched living experience that goes above and beyond their expectations. Because of its opulent interior design, first-rate features, and ideal location, this project is the embodiment of luxury living," said Jinendra Jain (Director of Property Portfolio) based at Noida.

