River Wins Red Dot Design Award 2024 For Indie In Design Concept Category

River Mobility Red Dot Awards 2024 - Team

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: River, a Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, has won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award - Design Concept 2024 for its first scooter, the Indie. With this, River becomes the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to win the award for a two-wheeler concept in its category.

The Red Dot Design Awards honor outstanding design and is globally recognized as a benchmark of excellence in innovation. River's 'Indie' won against 2000 entries in this year's competition. It is an achievement that highlights the company's ability to use design as a strong tool for solving everyday problems in mobility.

Elaborating on the design philosophy behind the award-winning scooter, Vipin George, Chief Product Officer, Co-Founder of River, says, "Our goal with the Indie was to create a scooter that seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetic appeal. Every design element of the Indie is meticulously crafted to enhance the user experience, from its multi-utility exterior to its distinctive form. This recognition by the Red Dot jury affirms our vision of setting new standards in the design space."

About River:

River is an electric scooter company based in Bengaluru. With an emphasis on design and technology, River builds products that make a positive impact on the everyday lives of people. Founded in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River is backed by marquee investors such as Japan-based Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Dubai based Al Futtaim group, Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

