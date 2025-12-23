RSB Group Pledges to Achieve 50 percent Renewable Energy Adoption and 45 percent Emissions Cut by 2030

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Marking over 50 years of engineering and manufacturing leadership, RSB Group published its first Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to responsible growth, operational discipline, and long-term value creation for stakeholders. The report presents performance data across energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and waste management, supported by defined targets and alignment with global reporting standards.

Sustainability is embedded in RSB's DNA and has been part of the Group's approach since its inception, shaping decisions across engineering, manufacturing, and operational excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, R. K. Behera, Chairman, RSB Group, said, "Our sustainability journey is rooted in measurable actions on the factory floor. These efforts focus on improving energy use, lowering emissions, and managing water and waste responsibly. At its core, this journey is guided by our 4P framework of Purpose, People, Process, and Planet, which shapes how we design, manufacture, and deliver across our operations. The progress reflected in this report demonstrates how operational discipline, an efficient workforce and clear targets translate into meaningful outcomes. These principles are fundamental to building a sustainable and competitive manufacturing footprint for the future."

Energy and emissions performance

According to the report, total energy consumption stood at 264,850 GJ, reflecting a ~5% reduction over the past three years, while energy intensity declined to 1.50 GJ per tonne, a ~16% improvement compared to FY22-23.

Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced to 48,137 tCO₂e, with Scope 1 emissions declining by ~25% compared to FY22-23. GHG emissions intensity improved to 0.27 tCO₂e per tonne, marking a ~17% reduction over the same period.

The report outlines a five-year decarbonisation roadmap focused on renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency measures and low-carbon technologies. It also sets out 2030 commitments, including 50% renewable energy adoption and 60% water neutrality, building on progress already achieved.

S.K. Behera, Vice Chairman of RSB Group, added, "At RSB, sustainability is not a parallel initiative; it is embedded across the entire value chain, from product design and engineering to manufacturing, logistics, and delivery. Every process decision is evaluated through the lens of efficiency, responsibility, and long-term impact. This commitment is foundational to how we operate today and will continue to guide us as we build future-ready, sustainable manufacturing systems."

Water and waste management

The report also highlights progress in water stewardship, with water intensity improving to 0.61 KL per tonne, a ~4% year-on-year improvement in FY24-25. Waste management initiatives enabled approximately 97% of waste to be diverted from landfill, reflecting process-level improvements across operations.

Beyond environmental metrics, the Sustainability Report outlines continued focus on employee safety, workforce skill development and community engagement. Social initiatives are implemented through RSB Foundation, with programmes spanning education, healthcare, livelihoods and environmental stewardship across multiple regions.

Aligned with SEBI BRSR and GRI standards, the Sustainability Report reflects a growing emphasis on governance, data-driven performance tracking and the integration of sustainability considerations into manufacturing operations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)