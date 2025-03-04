Rupiya.app and Carboneg Join Hands to Revolutionize Indian Agriculture with Regenerative Farming

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 4: In a groundbreaking partnership, Carboneg, a global leader in regenerative agriculture, has joined forces with Rupiya.app, India's leading residue-free farming platform for farmers. This collaboration aims to promote sustainable farming practices while offering farmers financial incentives through carbon credit monetization.

The partnership was officially announced at the Carbon Credit Mahotsav held at Pride Plaza Hotel, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad. The event brought together key stakeholders, agricultural leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the future of regenerative agriculture in India.

Empowering Farmers for a Greener Future

Regenerative farming is the next big shift in agriculture, focusing on improving soil health, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration. With its extensive global experience, Carboneg has been instrumental in helping farmers transition to sustainable practices by converting carbon sequestration into monetizable carbon credits. This model not only helps mitigate climate change but also provides an additional revenue stream for farmers.

Rupiya.app, with its farmer-centric digital ecosystem, has already impacted over 10,000 farmers across 6 states and facilitated sustainable farming across 5,000+ acres of farmland. Through this collaboration, Indian farmers can now earn EUR8 per carbon credit, a fixed price that is not affected by market fluctuations. This ensures financial stability for farmers while encouraging them to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

Key Benefits of Regenerative Agriculture:

-Soil Health: Restores fertility and improves biodiversity.

- Climate Change Mitigation: Captures CO2 from the atmosphere.

- Economic Opportunity: Farmers earn additional income through carbon credits.

A Landmark Event with Industry Experts

The Carbon Credit Mahotsav featured some of the most influential voices in agriculture and sustainability, including:

-Vaclav Kurel, CEO, Carboneg (Czech Republic)

- Dhaval Shah, CEO, Rupiya Finnovations Pvt Ltd. (India)

These industry leaders shared insights on the financial advantages of carbon credits, the importance of soil health, and how sustainable farming can transform India's agricultural landscape.

Rupiya.app - A Game Changer for Farmers

Beyond regenerative farming, Rupiya.app provides a one-stop solution for farmers to enhance productivity, secure finances, and access modern services. The platform offers:

-Best Agricultural Inputs: Farmers can purchase high-quality, residue-free agricultural products at the lowest market rates, ensuring higher yields and soil sustainability.

-Insurance & Security: Farm Without Worries - protect your vehicle with rupiya.app vehicle insurance.

- Higher Profits: Sell Crops directly with Rupiya.app, ensuring fair profits and fast payments.

Join the Movement - A Better Future for Indian Farmers

Rupiya.app has been committed to agriculture and residue-free farming for India's sustainable future. Now, with exclusive rights from Carboneg to implement this program in India, rupiya.app is taking a major step toward empowering more farmers.

If any institutions, FPOs/FPCs, Agri-tech companies, or farmers want to be part of this initiative, they can contact at info@rupiya.app or call +91 75728 60606, +079 4100 6237.

Join Us & Stay Connected!

Be a part of our growing farmer community and stay updated on the latest farming techniques, financial solutions, and exclusive benefits.

Visit us: https://rupiya.app/

Download Rupiya.app Now:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=rupiya.app

Follow us on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Rupiyaapp/61554040353126/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rupiyaonline/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rupiyaonline

Twitter (X): https://x.com/rupiyaonline

Let's build a prosperous and sustainable future together!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)