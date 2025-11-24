Rustomjee Group Unveils Tower D at La Vie, Continuing Its Legacy of Integrated Living in Thane

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai's most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of Tower D at La Vie, Thane, further strengthening its presence in the city's premium residential landscape. The new tower marks the fourth addition to La Vie, an 8.5-acre gated community within Rustomjee's 100+ acre integrated township in Thane, which is redefining resort-style living with expansive green spaces, curated amenities, and design-led homes for modern families. The township functions as a complete ecosystem, featuring a fully operational fire station, Rustomjee Cambridge International School, an upcoming hospital, Tri Mandir, and well-planned commercial and retail spaces.

Designed by Architect Hafeez Contractor and landscape architecture by COEN Design, Singapore, La Vie offers a resort-style living experience amidst thoughtfully curated open spaces and lush green landscapes. Tower D stands 55 storeys tall, offering 2 BHK residences ranging from 648 to 718 sq. ft. and 3 BHK residences of 858 sq. ft., each featuring private decks and layouts crafted for space optimization and comfort.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anupam Verma, CEO, Rustomjee Urbania, said, "Rustomjee has always believed in shaping communities that balance aspiration with accessibility. La Vie at Thane represents this philosophy where design, functionality, and nature come together to create a resort-style living experience for modern families. With the launch of Tower D, we are not only expanding our footprint but also reinforcing our vision of building integrated neighbourhoods that redefine urban living."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ho Kiam Kheong, Chief Representative, India, Keppel Ltd., said, "Our collaboration with the Rustomjee Group brings together Keppel's expertise in delivering innovative and sustainable urban solutions with Rustomjee's deep understanding of the Indian residential market. Together, we are building communities that exemplify thoughtful design and smart infrastructure, aimed at elevating the quality of life in our integrated township. La Vie reflects our shared vision of bringing world-class planning and a resort-style living experience to Thane."

The launch of Tower D underscores Rustomjee's commitment to evolving Thane's residential landscape through homes that seamlessly blend design intelligence, comfort, and community. The project offers thoughtfully planned apartments with butterfly layouts for enhanced space efficiency, along with select residences offering dual views and dedicated foyer spaces for added privacy. Every home includes a spacious deck and larger windows for ventilation and natural light, complemented by 6+1 high-speed elevators for convenience.

At the heart of La Vie lies a 2.2-acre green Central Park, complemented by three levels of lifestyle amenities: the Ground Level, Recreational Floor, and Rooftop. Residents can enjoy an Olympic-sized swimming pool, water features for kids, Jacuzzi pods, elderly fitness zones, party hall, fully equipped gymnasium, and sunrise and sunset decks, among several other experiences designed to foster community, well-being, and leisure.

La Vie enjoys excellent connectivity with Majiwada Junction (1.3 km), Eastern Express Highway (500 m), Airoli and Navi Mumbai (8.3 km), and BKC (25 km). The location is further enhanced by upcoming infrastructure including Metro Line 4 (Thane-Wadala), Metro Line 5 (Thane-Kalyan), the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, and Thane-Borivali and Airoli-Dombivli tunnel roads, along with GMLR connectivity, positioning Thane as one of the most well-connected and future-ready residential destinations in the MMR.

Since its inception, La Vie has set a new benchmark for premium living in Thane, driven by intelligent design, community-focused planning, and holistic lifestyle integration which reflects Rustomjee's enduring vision of creating homes that go beyond four walls to nurture meaningful living experiences.

