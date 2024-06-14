Ryan Group of Schools Makes it to the Top 10 Shortlisted Schools for the World's Best School Prizes

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 14: Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, proudly celebrates the honor of being named one of the top 10 finalists for the World's Best School Prizes, in the category Environmental Action 2024, by T4 Education, in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation, one of the world's most prestigious education prizes.

Dr A.F. Pinto, Chairman, and Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, envisioned maintaining a clean and sustainable environment for generations to come, a vision the Ryan Group is tirelessly working towards every day.

Driven by a mission to cultivate eco-conscious citizens, Ryan International School integrates comprehensive environmental education across all grades. The school's pioneering projects, such as hydroponics units, biogas plants, and the DABAT project, significantly enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability.

A standout achievement was the school's project 'Mitigating the Effects of Water Scarcity', which was placed among the top five at the Climate Change Challenge held at COP 28, in Dubai, competing against 43 countries. The five students from Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, who are the winners, are now eligible to attend a fully sponsored, two-week summer school in August 2024, at SAID Business School, University of Oxford.

This project showcased the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of Ryan International's environmental initiatives.

In addition to these accomplishments, Ryan International School has received recognition from the Ministry of Environment, for planting over 5,000 saplings in Delhi as part of its 'Each One Plant One' campaign.

Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan Group of Schools, said: "We thank our Lord Jesus for this great honour; this recognizes our commitment to environmental stewardship. It acknowledges the significant strides we've made in safeguarding our planet's future. I hope educators everywhere will be inspired by the example set by our outstanding school. I congratulate our scholars and teachers for their unwavering dedication and commitment. Beyond academic excellence, the Ryan Group instills in students a sense of social responsibility, empowering them to make a positive difference in society. At Ryan Group of Schools, we are preparing tomorrow's leaders, today".

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes, said, "Unless we solve the urgent challenges global education faces -- from learning gaps exacerbated by COVID to chronic underfunding and the growing teacher well-being, recruitment and retention crisis -- we will have failed the next generation. Trailblazing Indian schools like Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, have cultivated a strong culture and aren't afraid to innovate, showing the difference that can be made to so many lives. Schools everywhere can now learn from their solutions, and it's time governments do so as well."

For information about the Ryan Group of Schools, visit https://www.ryangroup.org/

Next steps :

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, has also been nominated for the World's Best School Community Choice Award, and here we need your vote to win.

Head to the link https://vote.worldsbestschool.org/public-vote-2024/entry/1320, and follow the steps below to vote for Ryan International School Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Steps to Vote:

Step 1: Click on https://vote.worldsbestschool.org/public-vote-2024/entry/1320

Step 2: Click on Vote Now, fill in the form and click on Vote

Step 3: Go onto the Email ID and click on Confirm Vote

Step 4: Once redirected, click on Confirm Now

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438712/Ryan_Group_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687598/4448573/Ryan_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)