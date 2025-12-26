SA Technologies Promotes Abhay Bhan to Associate VP - Sales (GCC Services)

India PR Distribution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: SA Technologies Inc., a global technology consulting and services company, today announced the promotion of Abhay Bhan to Associate VP - Sales (GCC Services), recognizing his consistent leadership, business impact, and pivotal role in strengthening the company's Global Capability Center (GCC) practice.

Abhay has been an integral part of SA Technologies for over a decade, steadily progressing through multiple leadership roles. His journey reflects a deep understanding of client needs, strong execution capabilities, and a long-term vision for scalable global delivery models.

In his most recent role as Director - Sales & Head of GCC Services, Abhay led the strategy and execution of SA Technologies' offshoring initiatives, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model-based GCC setups, and GCC consulting and advisory services. He provided end-to-end leadership across sales, delivery, technology deployment, and advisory initiatives for global enterprises. Under his leadership, the GCC business witnessed transformational, multifold growth, becoming a cornerstone of the company's global GCC strategy and enabling enterprises to successfully establish, scale, and run high-performing GCCs across India.

Over the years, Abhay has played a critical role in setting up and managing multiple GCCs across key locations such as Pune, Bengaluru, and other strategic hubs, helping clients optimize operations, reduce costs, and build future-ready global teams. His ability to align business objectives with delivery excellence has resulted in long-term client partnerships and repeat engagements.

Reflecting on the promotion, Abhay Bhan said,

"With over a decade at SA Technologies, I'm grateful to the organization and our leadership team for the trust placed in me. Throughout my journey, I have focused on building and scaling high-performing Global Capability Centers that drive efficiency and operational excellence. Looking ahead, our focus goes beyond team build-outs to delivering integrated, end-to-end GCC operating models centered on cost efficiency, execution speed, and high-quality talent. Our aim is to create resilient, future-ready GCCs while acting as a hands-on partner aligned to our clients' long-term growth objectives."

Commenting on the promotion, Manoj Joshi, CEO of SA Technologies, said:

"Abhay has been a cornerstone of our growth story for more than a decade. His promotion is a testament to his exceptional ability to turn strategic vision into tangible business success. As we continue to strengthen our market leadership in the GCC space, Abhay's leadership will be instrumental in driving our global sales strategy and delivering high-value outcomes for our clients."

Ritesh Sharma, President and Country Head - India, added:

"Abhay's deep-rooted understanding of the offshore talent ecosystem and his strategic approach to large-scale global delivery have been game-changers for our operations. His leadership has consistently empowered our clients to scale their offshore capabilities with speed and precision. I am confident that in this new role, he will continue to elevate our GCC practice and strengthen our footprint across the region."

With this appointment, SA Technologies continues to reinforce its leadership bench while accelerating its growth in the GCC space--one of the most strategic pillars of the company's global expansion strategy.

About SA Tech Software India Ltd.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, with its India headquarters in Pune and having offshore development centers in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, SA Tech Software India Ltd. is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises, helping them build, operate, and scale future-ready Global Development Centers, also known as Global Capability Centers, that drive innovation, efficiency, and transformation.

As an NSE Emerge-listed organization and a CMMI Level 5 certified company, SA Tech Software India Ltd. upholds the highest standards of operational excellence, governance, and delivery maturity.

Through its proven Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and specialized GCC consulting services, the company empowers organizations to expand and optimize their offshore operations with confidence, speed, and scalability.

