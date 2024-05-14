SaaS Procurement in 2024 Powered By Fineshift: Why Businesses Need a Solution Like SaaSOTY to Stay Ahead?

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Software as a Service (SaaS) applications play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and maintaining competitiveness for businesses of all sizes.

Technology procurement leaders once focused solely on cost reduction and risk management, now need to pivot towards strategic functions that leverage business acumen, digital proficiency, and analytical capabilities to drive innovation and growth.

In alignment with the evolving role of technology procurement, SaaSOTY emerges as a transformative solution, revolutionizing the procurement process and reshaping how organizations source and manage their IT tools.

Amit Sindhikumte, CEO of Fineshift, emphasizes the evolving role of technology procurement. He asserts, "Technology procurement is no longer a tactical function; it now plays a strategic role and can differentiate the organization from the competition."

SaaSOTY, a brainchild of Fineshift Software Pvt Ltd, emerged from extensive experience in DevSecOps consulting and services since 2022 - and stands out as a comprehensive solution that caters to the varied requirements of businesses operating in the software landscape. Positioned as a centralized hub for streamlined technology evaluations, SaaSOTY is set to transform the assessment and procurement for SaaS solutions.

The platform offers Saas evaluations with an innovative and research-backed framework, aiming to reduce decision-making choices related to technology evaluation and identifying the right vendor till adopting the technology and getting ROI.

Amit Sindhikumte reflects, "SaaSOTY reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with the agility needed to thrive in an ever-evolving digital world. We aim not only to keep pace but to lead in the rapidly changing tech landscape. The products inspired in line with the Digital India & Startup India culture."

Fineshift comprises a dedicated team that successfully generated a revenue of 1 million within the first 12 months of its inception. Demonstrating remarkable growth, the team expanded its strength by 400% over 24 months, aiming to reach a broader customer base and provide valuable assistance in overcoming business challenges.

Working with reputed brands such as Philip Capital, Tata Technologies, PhonePe, Flipkart, Tata AIA, NetCore, Tata Technology, and Toyota, they identified a crucial gap in the technology decision-making process within many organizations.

SaaSOTY, the platform is designed for key personas like CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, CFOs, and IT Procurement Heads, assures tangible benefits.

These include substantial cost savings of up to 30% in IT expenditures, an acceleration of decision-making cycles by up to 2x, a 40% reduction in tool evaluation time, a 25% decrease in management overhead, response times expedited by up to 5x, and up to 30% more data-driven decisions facilitated through comprehensive comparative analysis. This platform is committed to delivering strategic solutions catering to various stakeholders' diverse needs.

Various other testimonials taken during the conclave emphasized the platform's tool evaluation capabilities and the efficiency derived from the one-platform concept, simplifying the procurement process. As SaaSOTY unfolds, businesses can anticipate a new era characterized by efficiency, technological prowess, and transformative growth and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)