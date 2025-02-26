Salon Du Chocolat et de la Patisserie Debuts in India: Where Chocolate Dreams Come to Life

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Get ready, India! The world's most enchanting chocolate festival is making its debut in India, in January 2026. Imagine a world where chocolate isn't just a treat--it's an experience, a story and an art form.

Salon Du Chocolat et de la Patisserie India is set to enchant India for the very first time, in January 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Bringing together the finest chocolatiers, patissiers and cocoa artisans from around the globe, this premier festival promises a sensory journey like no other, redefining how India indulges in chocolate.

A Global Phenomenon, Now in India

Since its inception in Paris over 30 years ago, Salon Du Chocolat has captured the hearts of millions across renowned cities such as New York, Dubai, Lima, Montreal, Riyadh and more. India, with its burgeoning love for artisanal and premium chocolates, now joins this illustrious roster as the destination for the sweetest adventure yet.

Temptations To Expect:

Choco-Couture Runway: Experience the magic as designers and chocolatiers collaborate to create edible haute couture masterpieces.

Live Demonstrations & Tastings: Witness chocolate-making in action as world-renowned chefs and chocolatiers showcase their artistry and creativity.

Workshops & Masterclasses: From tempering chocolate to crafting exquisite truffles, attendees can gain hands-on experience under the guidance of industry experts.

Global Tasting Tour: From the silky milk chocolates of Switzerland to the bold dark flavours of Ghana, embark on a global tasting tour that will tantalise your taste buds.

Exhibitor Showcase: Explore a treasure trove of cocoa-based creations, desserts and gourmet products from hundreds of brands and artisans.

Why India?

The Indian chocolate market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by an increasing appetite for premium and artisanal chocolates. With the market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2032, the country presents an untapped opportunity for global chocolate and pastry brands.

"India's dynamic culinary landscape and growing passion for artisanal chocolates make it the perfect new home for Salon Du Chocolat," says Siraj Bolar, CEO of FourPlus Media. "This event will bring together the finest chocolate craftsmanship and innovation while spotlighting India's own talented chocolatiers on a global platform."

A New Era for India's Chocolate Industry

Salon Du Chocolat et de la Patisserie India will be an exciting opportunity for both exhibitors and visitors. Exhibitors will connect with a passionate audience of chocolate lovers and industry professionals, while visitors will indulge in unforgettable tasting experiences, learn the secrets of chocolate making and stay updated on the latest trends in the chocolate and pastry world.

Mark Your Calendar:

Dates: January 16-17, 2026

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India

Join the Chocolate Celebration!

Whether you're a chocolate connoisseur, industry professional or dessert enthusiast, Salon Du Chocolat et de la Patisserie India promises an unforgettable experience.

Salon Du Chocolat is the world's largest and most prestigious event dedicated to chocolate and pastry. Since its launch in Paris over 30 years ago, it has become a global celebration, captivating chocolate enthusiasts across 11 countries with dazzling fashion shows, interactive workshops and live demonstrations.

For more details visit www.salonduchocolatindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)