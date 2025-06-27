Samsonite and BOSS Reunite for Second Capsule Drop Featuring Striking Silver Aluminium Luggage

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Following the success of their initial collaboration in late 2023, global travel leader Samsonite and fashion powerhouse BOSS are proud to unveil the second drop of their co-created capsule luggage collection. This time, the iconic design returns in a bold new silver aluminium edition, blending sleek aesthetics with premium functionality.

Building on the momentum of their first launch, a black aluminium suitcase that redefined luxury travel, the new edition introduces a captivating update to the design, while retaining the signature elegance and durability that define the BOSS | Samsonite partnership.

To mark the launch, the two brands are introducing a fresh campaign titled "Next Destination", which sets the scene against the backdrop of train travel. The narrative unfolds through an intriguing moment on a train platform, where two strangers share a silent, yet powerful connection, bonded by their refined sense of style and mastery of modern travel. Their shared companion: the effortlessly chic BOSS | Samsonite silver luggage.

This latest collection champions timeless design, refined craftsmanship, and the art of effortless travel. Crafted from premium anodised aluminium, each suitcase features BOSS's signature tone-on-tone monogram pattern and a pristine, long-lasting finish.

Inside, travellers will find a soft-textured lining in the iconic BOSS camel hue, along with thoughtfully designed spacious compartments and adjustable packing straps for optimal organisation. The tailored aesthetic continues with co-branded leather handles, showcasing a seamless blend of form and function.

The silver edition is available in four sizes: a cabin bag, two check-in cases and a larger trunk model. This exclusive release will be available in limited quantities across select BOSS I Samsonite retail locations, as well as on boss.com and samsonite.com at prices ranging from INR 51,500 onwards.

A 3D/AR experience of the Trunk model is also available via QR code, offering a closer look at the product's design and features:

About Samsonite:

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research and its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts and offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers to journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

www.samsonite.com

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKMCoV0IYvL/?igsh=MWEzbXI0N2drOXkwZg==

About BOSS and HUGO BOSS:

BOSS is made for bold, self-determined individuals who live life on their own terms, with passion, style, and purpose. Collections offer dynamic, modern designs for those that embrace who they are fully and unapologetically: as their own BOSS. The brand's heritage tailoring, performance suiting, casualwear, denim, athleisure, and accessories cater to the style needs of the discerning consumer. Licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, and kidswear complete the brand. The world of BOSS can be experienced in around 500 own stores worldwide. BOSS is the core brand of HUGO BOSS, one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 129 countries at more than 8,000 points of sale and online in 74 countries via hugoboss.com. With more than 18,500 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.3 billion in the fiscal year 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)