Samudra Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Raw & Ruckus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Samudra Group, a distinguished player in the shipping industry, has announced the acquisition of Raw & Ruckus, a Mumbai-based hydroponic farming company. This strategic move marks a significant step forward for Samudra Group as it diversifies its interests and expands its presence into new and promising sectors.

Helmed by professionals with over a decade of first-hand experience and knowledge in the shipping industry, the Samudra Group has built a reputation for consistently delivering exceptional service within the framework of established procedures. Raw & Ruckus, in a short span of time has proven excellence in sustainable agriculture, emphasizing modern farming practices and has received several awards in the hydroponic start-up and urban farming categories.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ketan Kochikar, Co-Founder of the Samudra Group stated, "The acquisition of Raw & Ruckus represents more than just an investment for Samudra Group. It signifies a strategic step into a new territory and a continued commitment to exploring diverse avenues for growth and development. By integrating Raw & Ruckus into our portfolio, we as Samudra Group reinforce our position as a forward-thinking entity with a keen eye for emerging opportunities."

"We are always looking for new avenues to diversify our offerings and generate greater value for our stakeholders. We are excited to welcome Raw & Ruckus into the Samudra family. This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting journey toward growth and innovation", he added.

Vikram Varma, Founder of Raw & Ruckus expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with the Samudra Group, stating, "Raw & Ruckus was founded with a vision to revolutionize the way vegetables are grown and consumed. Joining forces with Samudra Group is a very exciting next step. The founders' vision for innovation and growth resonates strongly with me, and I am eager to contribute towards realizing their shared vision. Here's to pushing boundaries and creating a lasting impact in the market."

Vikram Varma, will take on an expanded leadership role not only within Raw & Ruckus but also in spearheading exploration and expansion into other promising sectors. In addition to overseeing the core hydroponic farming operations, Vikram Varma will drive development and innovation across various areas, including the exploration of opportunities in agriculture, food, hospitality and allied interests.

While specific financial details of the acquisition remain confidential, the synergy between Samudra Group and Raw & Ruckus promises a partnership focused on innovation, growth, and creating lasting value.

For further information contact: Jyotika Ahuja, Consultant on +91 9619122379

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)