Sankalp at Dharana, Shillim: A Thoughtfully Curated Way to Enter the New Year

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: As the year draws to a close, Dharana at Shillim, India's award-winning precision wellbeing retreat presents Sankalp, a thoughtfully curated year-end passage designed for those seeking a quieter, more meaningful way to transition into the New Year.

Positioned as an alternative to conventional festive celebrations, Sankalp reframes the final days of the year as a moment of intentional closure and conscious arrival. Rooted in the philosophy of Sankalp, an inner vow rather than a fleeting resolution, the experience invites guests to pause, realign, and step forward with clarity, balance, and emotional steadiness.

"Dharana is not merely a destination retreat; it is a purpose-driven ecosystem where the environment itself is an architecture of feeling," said Dr. Shaji, Chief Wellness Officer, Dharana at Shillim. "Dharana's integrative approach blending ancient wisdom, modern science, and mindful living is an intentional ritual designed for restoration. This December, we invite guests to turn inward and use mindfulness to build a strong foundation for the year ahead and nourish a Sankalpa to live a more conscious, balanced life."

Unfolding during Uttarayana, a period traditionally associated with renewal and Ritucharya, aligning daily practices with seasonal intelligence and nature's rhythm, guides forward movement, Sankalp. The experience is anchored in Dharana's daily Dinacharyas, including yoga, Vedanta sessions, forest bathing, sound meditation, and evening rituals, forming a steady cadence that supports emotional balance and mental clarity.

Complementing this rhythm is a curated cultural and contemplative calendar where art, music, and ritual become pathways inward. Guests encounter classical and meditative soundscapes through a Santoor and Tabla Jugalbandi, reflective chanting and mantra sessions guided by the Chinmaya Mission, and a Sufi evening with Indian classical dance that welcomes the New Year through grace rather than spectacle. Moments of contemporary expression, including a jazz evening and a multi-sensory art experience led by multimedia artist Sanju Jain, offer space for creative introspection, while a Full Moon meditation and havan provide a gentle ritual of cleansing and renewal as the year unfolds.

Seasonal nourishment plays an equally important role, with refined culinary experiences that emphasise clean flavours, balance, and simplicity, including a thoughtfully designed Christmas lunch that reflects Dharana's approach to mindful celebration.

At the core of Sankalp lies Dharana's Precision Wellbeing philosophy, delivered through its proprietary Five Pathways: Preventive Medicine, Physical Restoration, Healing Nutrition, Emotional Balance, and Spiritual Harmony. Each guest journey is informed by advanced health assessments and personalised daily rhythms, ensuring that the benefits extend well beyond the retreat.

Key moments within the Sankalp week (25th Dec 25 to 3rd Jan 26) at Dharana include:

* Daily yoga, meditation, and Vedanta sessions anchored in Dharana's Dinacharya, supporting mental clarity and physical balance

* Guided forest bathing and sound meditation experiences aligned with nature's rhythm

* A refined Christmas lunch centred on seasonal, mindful nourishment

* Classical and contemplative soundscapes through Santoor, Tabla, chanting, and jazz

* A Sufi evening with Indian classical dance to welcome the New Year with grace

* A multi-sensory art and sound experience exploring creative introspection

* A Full Moon meditation and havan marking renewal and reflection

Sankalp at Dharana is a curated year-end experience that invites guests to immerse themselves in rhythm, reflection, and renewal as they step into the New Year.

At Dharana, the New Year is not announced loudly. It is entered consciously.

