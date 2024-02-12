SANS Institute Collaborates with FutureSkills Prime and TechSkill India for a Revolutionary Cybersecurity Initiative

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 12: In a landmark collaboration aimed at cybersecurity capacity building, the globally renowned SANS Institute is joining hands with FutureSkills Prime and TechSkill India. This initiative marks a pivotal milestone in the Government of India's vision to cultivate elite cybersecurity talent and skill enhancement.

Outlining the strategic importance of this collaboration, Suresh Mustapha, SANS Institute's Managing Director for Asia-Pacific, remarked, "This collaboration is not just a milestone for us but for the entire cybersecurity community in Asia-Pacific. Together with FutureSkills Prime and TechSkill India, we aim to revolutionize how cybersecurity education is perceived and delivered."

SANS introduced the 'SANS Foundations: Computers, Technology, and Security' course, which is now accessible through FutureSkills Prime. Designed to meet the demands of a diverse audience, the course is a blend of foundational knowledge and hands-on expertise in technology and security. This unique curriculum is crafted to resonate with a broad spectrum of learners, be it career changers, self-motivated learners, university attendees, IT aficionados, or even business professionals with no prior exposure to cybersecurity.

Arindam Roy, SANS Country Director for India and South Asia, stated, "Our primary goal with this initiative is to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of skilled cybersecurity professionals in India and South Asia. Through our partnership, we believe we can equip our learners with the knowledge and tools needed to make a significant impact in the digital security domain."

Enhancing the appeal of this program, learners have a chance to earn a scholarship after successfully finishing the 'SANS Foundations' course and passing the SSC nasscom assessment. Backed by the Government of India's guidelines, this scholarship offers a powerful incentive for eligible individuals to boost their cybersecurity skills.

"Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing fields, and skilled professionals are in high demand," added Kirti Seth, CEO of SSC nasscom. "Getting certified on these world-renowned programs will not only boost one's employability and earning potential but also give a chance to get one's money back with government incentives."

Seth added, "FutureSkills Prime is committed to empowering our 1.5 million learners to be the tech talent that the industry seeks. Increasing technology threats faced by organizations and individuals have increased the demand for cybersecurity talent. This partnership is significant as the 'SANS Foundations: Computers, Technology, and Security' course provides practical, hands-on training on fundamental principles, concepts, and techniques to learners who wish to join the cybersecurity industry. SANS is a globally respected authority in cybersecurity education, and being able to access these programs at an affordable price is a massive advantage for learners on FutureSkills Prime."

For more details, visit: https://www.sans.org/mlp/foundations-india/

For more details and to register today, visit: https://futureskillsprime.in/

For payment, visit: www.techskillindia.com/landingpage

Quick Links:

Course details and nasscom FutureSkills Prime: futureskillsprime.in

GoI Incentives: futureskillsprime.in/govt-of-India-incentives

Course Syllabus: sans.org/cyber-security-courses/foundations/

For inquiries on the course or the registration process:

Email: India@sans.org

Phone: +91 9051291279 (Course Enquiry) / +91 9811293151 (Registration and Payment)

