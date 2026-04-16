Santosh Khute Launches CodeStory Labs A New-Age Full-Service Digital Agency Built to Transform Brands in the Digital Era

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: The platform delivers end-to-end digital solutions -- from brand building, SaaS products, and technology development to social media management and performance-driven Meta Ads lead generation -- for businesses across India, the UAE, and global markets.

Santosh Khute, digital entrepreneur and brand strategist, today announced the official launch of CodeStory Labs, a next-generation full-service digital agency built to be the single most powerful growth partner for brands navigating today's digital world. CodeStory Labs is built on a simple but powerful belief: every brand has a story worth telling -- and every story deserves the right technology, strategy, and creativity to be heard at scale.

"Businesses today should not have to work with ten different agencies to build one brand. CodeStory Labs is built to handle everything -- your brand, your product, your social media, your marketing, and your leads -- all in one place, with one committed team," said Santosh Khute, Founder, CodeStory Labs.

Services: Built for the Full Spectrum of Digital Growth

CodeStory Labs covers the full spectrum of what a modern brand needs to grow -- across three powerful pillars: creative and marketing services, technology and product development, and SaaS solutions. Whether a business is launching from scratch or scaling to the next level, the agency delivers the strategy, execution, and technology to make it happen.

On the creative and marketing side, CodeStory Labs offers website design and development, mobile app development, graphic design, video editing and production, influencer marketing, branding, brand strategy, and digital marketing spanning SEO, paid advertising, and content strategy. The agency builds brands that are not just visually compelling but strategically positioned for long-term growth.

Social Media Management: Full-Funnel Presence, Built to Engage

Social media is no longer just a presence -- it is a brand's most direct line to its audience, and CodeStory Labs treats it with exactly that level of seriousness. The agency offers end-to-end social media management across all major platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), YouTube, and emerging channels. This spans platform strategy and content calendaring, original short-form and long-form content creation, reel scripting and production, copywriting and caption strategy, community management and audience engagement, hashtag and growth strategy, analytics and monthly performance reporting, and paid social integration.

Every social media retainer is built around the brand's tone, audience, and business goals -- not templates. The team creates content that builds communities, drives engagement, and consistently moves audiences from awareness to action. For brands in competitive verticals such as forex, fintech, Web3, and e-learning, CodeStory Labs brings specialist knowledge to craft content that educates, converts, and retains.

Technology, SaaS & Innovation

On the technology side, CodeStory Labs delivers AI-driven automation, FinTech solutions, Web3 and blockchain development, cloud infrastructure and DevOps, e-commerce platforms, and industry-specific digital products for education, healthcare, and real estate. A key differentiator is the agency's growing SaaS practice -- building subscription-based software products and platforms for clients who want to productise their offering, automate operations, or launch a digital product business. From ideation and architecture to development, deployment, and post-launch iteration, CodeStory Labs handles the complete SaaS product lifecycle. All solutions are engineered to be scalable, secure, and future-proof -- built to grow alongside the businesses they power.

Vision: One Partner. Every Digital Need.

CodeStory Labs is built for brands that are serious about their digital future -- businesses that want a long-term partner, not just a service provider. With the agility of a startup and the quality standards of an enterprise, the agency serves clients across India, the UAE, and international markets, with particular depth in financial services, Web3, event marketing, and digital education. The vision is clear: when technology and creativity come together without compromise, brands achieve extraordinary things -- and that is exactly what CodeStory Labs is here to deliver.

About the Founder

Santosh Khute is a digital entrepreneur, brand builder, and technology strategist based in Pune, India, with a strong presence in the UAE. With extensive experience across forex trading, Web3, digital education, and large-scale event marketing, Santosh brings a rare cross-disciplinary expertise spanning creative direction, social media strategy, performance advertising, SaaS development, and full-stack technology -- making CodeStory Labs a genuinely differentiated agency built from real-world execution and deep industry knowledge.

Connect with Santosh Khute at www.santoshkhute.com

or visit www.codestorylabs.com to get started today.

Email: admin@codestorylabs.com

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