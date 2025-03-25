Sapna Sharma of Korecent Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Recognized as "Most Inspiring Woman Leader" at ET Women Conclave 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 25: Sapna Sharma, Director - Chief Technology Officer at Korecent Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured with the "ET Most Inspiring Woman Leader" award at the ET Women Conclave 2025, hosted by The Times of India. She received this distinguished recognition from celebrated actress and industry icon Sonali Bendre at an exclusive ceremony at Hyatt Gurgaon.

A visionary in enterprise technology and digital transformation, Sapna has been pivotal in driving innovation, modernizing open-source ERP solutions, and optimizing industry automation. As a client-focused leader, she identifies business challenges and architect-tailored solutions and ensures seamless project execution with rapid turnaround times. Under her leadership, Korecent has strengthened its presence as a trusted consulting partner across the U.S. and European ERP markets.

A Leader, Mentor, and Advocate for Business Transformation

Beyond her extensive technical expertise, Sapna Sharma is a leader with a deep commitment to fostering client success, mentoring future innovators, and driving business transformation through technology. She is recognized for her expertise in bridging the gap between complex technological innovations and real-world business needs, ensuring organizations thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Her leadership at Korecent is rooted in a people-first philosophy--where empowering her team, guiding clients through digital transformation, and championing inclusive innovation in enterprise technology is at the core of her approach. She believes that true success in transformation goes beyond simply implementing advanced solutions. it requires a strategic vision, a profound understanding of client challenges, and a collaborative mindset that drives sustainable growth and enables businesses to scale effectively.

As a mentor, Sapna is passionate about knowledge-sharing and professional development within the tech industry. She actively supports young professionals, particularly women in technology, by offering guidance, mentorship, and opportunities to grow in leadership roles. Her advocacy for diversity and inclusion in the tech space reflects her belief that innovation flourishes in environments that embrace varied perspectives and experiences.

Reflecting on the Honor, Sapna Sharma, Director - Chief Technology Officer, Korecent Solutions Pvt. Ltd. shared, "Leadership is about more than just words--it's about embodying the values we preach and inspiring others to rise alongside us. I am truly honoured to receive the 'ET Most Inspiring Woman Leader' award from the inspiring Sonali Bendre. This recognition is a testament not just to my journey, but to the passion, resilience, and innovation that my team and I bring to empowering businesses across the globe. It strengthens my unwavering commitment to continuous transformation, fostering client success, and mentoring the next wave of technology leaders."

Redefining Business Success through Technology

Under Sapna's leadership, Korecent is at the forefront of digital transformation, offering businesses customized ERP solutions that drive efficiency, agility, and long-term growth. By championing a consultative approach, she ensures that technology is not just a tool but a strategic enabler that aligns with business goals, fosters operational excellence, and creates tangible impact.

The ET Women Conclave 2025 serves as a premier platform celebrating exceptional women leaders who are reshaping industries and redefining leadership. Sapna Sharma's recognition at the event underscores her exceptional contributions to the technology sector, her unwavering commitment to client success, and her role in shaping the future of enterprise solutions.

This accolade further cements her status as an inspiring figure in the tech world, demonstrating that technology leadership is not just about expertise but about vision, collaboration, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Headquartered in U.S with an offshore delivery centre in Chandigarh Tri-city, Korecent is a bespoke ERP Solution provider and digital transformation company that empowers enterprises by implementing cutting-edge solutions. It is a leading provider of custom business solutions, specializing in ERP implementation, and enterprise consulting. As a trusted Frappe ERPNext partner and Oracle NetSuite, Korecent delivers innovative, scalable, and efficient solutions that drive operational success for businesses worldwide.

