Sattva Consulting and StepChange Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise ESG Data Utilisation

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 27: Sattva Consulting, a global impact consulting firm renowned for its deep expertise in driving societal impact at scale, has announced a strategic partnership with StepChange, a cutting-edge climate-tech enterprise SaaS platform. This collaboration is designed to empower organisations across India to unlock the full strategic potential of their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data, drive long-term value creation, and accelerate their journey toward ambitious Net Zero targets.

In today's dynamic ESG landscape, corporate sustainability is a critical business and regulatory imperative. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, offering a comprehensive solution that combines robust data collection, transformative technology for precise ESG analysis and reporting, and deep expertise to convert insights into actionable, tailored strategies for improved sustainability performance.

"Our partnership with StepChange is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between sustainability vision and real-world implementation," said Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, Co-founder and CEO of Sattva Consulting. "At Sattva, we have built a strong foundation of expertise in addressing a wide range of sustainability challenges while driving societal impact. By joining forces with StepChange, whose innovative platform perfectly complements our strengths, we are poised to empower companies to design and implement effective ESG strategies. This collaboration will not only benefit individual enterprises but also contribute to creating a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem in India."

"StepChange is driven by the vision of harnessing technology to unlock the full potential of ESG," said Ankit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of StepChange. "Our partnership with Sattva marks a significant step forward in this journey. By integrating our science-backed platform with Sattva's extensive industry expertise, we are creating a powerful synergy that enables businesses to navigate the complexities of sustainability with clarity and precision. This partnership is about empowering organizations to leverage their ESG initiatives as a catalyst for strategic growth and long-term value creation."

ESG is increasingly emerging as a key growth accelerator for Indian companies. As businesses embed sustainability into their core strategies, they are tapping into new market opportunities and attracting investments--factors that are strengthening their competitive edge in an evolving regulatory landscape. Through this strategic alliance, enterprises can expect significant, measurable impact. By implementing tailored ESG strategies, organisations will be well-positioned to reduce emissions, capitalise on emerging opportunities, and drive long-term value creation in today's sustainability-focused global economy.

Sattva is a global impact consulting firm originating from India. Since 2009 we have been engaging with communities, businesses and governments to achieve societal impact at scale. Our ESG Advisory engages with corporates, investors, development finance institutions and start-ups to help them achieve their ESG & climate goals by minimising risk and maximising impact in their investments and operations. Our expertise includes ESG reporting, benchmarking, ESDDs, value chain and portfolio assessment, and setting up ESG management systems. For more information, please visit: www.sattva.co.in.

StepChange is an enterprise sustainability platform that caters to enterprises and the financial institutions (BFSI) industry by providing science-based tools to measure, report, and improve their sustainability performance across a variety of ESG and climate metrics. With accreditations from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the IFRS Foundation, and the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), and a growing global presence, the integrated ecosystem of StepChange sustainability solutions supports enterprises ad financial institutions worldwide in navigating the complexities of sustainability, fostering transparency, and driving positive climate change. Discover how StepChange can accelerate your sustainability journey: www.stepchange.earth.

