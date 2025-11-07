Satyakam Arya designated President & CEO of Hino Motors

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today announced that Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, has been designated as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hino Motors, with planned effect from April 1, 2026*. In this strategic role, Satyakam will lead Hino Motors' global operations and transformation from Tokyo, Japan, marking a significant leadership appointment for Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor Corporation's planned integration of their commercial vehicle subsidiaries Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors.

" Satyakam has been an outstanding leader during his time with us, demonstrating exceptional expertise in commercial vehicle operations and a deep commitment to customer success. His strategic acumen and proven ability to drive transformation position him perfectly for this new leadership role. We wish him all the best in his new role and in the years ahead," said Achim Puchert, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and BharatBenz.

Key Achievements Under Satyakam's Leadership:

DICV achieved record-breaking profitability growth across its trucks and buses portfolio while doubling its customer base across all segments. The company's dealership network touchpoints expanded dramatically from 182 to 385+ locations nationwide, bringing BharatBenz closer to customers across India.

On sustainability, DICV became India's first commercial vehicle manufacturer to transition to 100% renewable energy and secured the country's first IGBC Green Factory Building V2 certification, setting new industry benchmarks.

The company led industry innovation by introducing EU safety standard ECE R29-03 cabin compliance, launching breakthrough products like TorqShift (AMT) tippers and the HX Series, and navigating a seamless BS VI OBD2 transition. These achievements were complemented by advanced Diversity & Inclusion initiatives that strengthened organizational culture.

Beyond operational excellence, Satyakam championed the 'BharatBenz Way' -Strengthening DICV's Total Quality Management (TQM) journey: a distinctive culture of innovation, customer-centricity, and collaborative partnerships that redefined stakeholder engagement across the value chain.

" India's commercial vehicle industry is entering a transformative decade. With infrastructure investments accelerating and the push toward sustainable mobility gaining momentum, the fundamentals for growth have never been stronger. DICV has built a solid foundation, exceptional leadership, and the momentum to capitalize on these opportunities. I'm confident the team will continue to reach new heights," added Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

" Leading Hino Motors is both an honour and an opportunity. I'm excited to contribute to this integration while building on Hino's rich 80-year heritage and creating value for customers across global markets," said Satyakam.

Succession planning for DICV's operations is currently underway, with details to be announced in the coming weeks. DICV remains committed to its growth trajectory and continued investment in India.

Satyakam's appointment reflects the strategic importance of the planned Mitsubishi Fuso - Hino Motors integration and the commitment to bringing together best practices from across global markets. As he returns to Japan--where he previously spent four years with Daimler Truck Asia--he brings proven transformation expertise to lead Hino Motors into its next chapter.

*This appointment is scheduled to take effect with the planned commencement of ARCHION's operations on 1 April 2026. It is subject to approval by the relevant boards of directors and to the timely completion of necessary approvals from shareholders and authorities.

Daimler Truck at a glance

Daimler Truck Holding AG ("Daimler Truck") is one of the world's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, with over 40 main locations and more than 100,000 employees around the globe. The founders of Daimler Truck have invented the modern transportation industry with their trucks and buses a good 125 years ago. Unchanged to this day, the company's aspirations are dedicated to one purpose: Daimler Truck works for all who keep the world moving. Its customers enable people to be mobile and get goods to their destinations reliably, on time, and safely. Daimler Truck provides the technologies, products, and services for them to do so. This also applies to the transformation to CO2-neutral driving. The company is striving to make sustainable transport a success, with profound technological knowledge and a clear view of its customers' needs. Daimler Truck's business activities are structured in five reporting segments: Trucks North America (TN) with the truck brands Freightliner and Western Star and the school bus brand Thomas Built Buses. Trucks Asia (TA) with the FUSO and RIZON commercial vehicle brands. Mercedes-Benz Trucks (MBT) with the truck brand of the same name and BharatBenz. Daimler Buses (DB) with the Mercedes-Benz and Setra bus brands. Daimler Truck's new Financial Services business (DTFS) constitutes the fifth segment, the product range in the truck segments includes light, medium and heavy trucks for long-distance, distribution and construction traffic and special-purpose vehicles used mainly in the municipal and vocational sector. The product range of the bus segment includes city buses, school buses and intercity buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to the sale of new and used commercial vehicles, the company also offers aftersales services and connectivity solutions.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. at a glance

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in India with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells trucks from 10 to 55 tons, as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches, and bus chassis. DICV's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, R & D, and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 60 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than INR 9,560 crores.

