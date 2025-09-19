SBI General Insurance Launches Unique Health Scanning Feature on Its Mobile App

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance companies, has launched an innovative, unique health tracking feature on its mobile app, marking a significant advancement in health and wellness promotion. This new feature leverages advanced biometric technology to provide users with easy access to important health metrics through simple face and finger scans. The initiative offers a seamless, contactless, and tech-enabled approach to proactive wellness, designed to support users in taking charge of their health and well-being in real time.

The health tracking feature, developed in collaboration with CarePlix, enables users to access vital health metrics such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, BMI, body weight, stress levels, total body fat, body water and more. By simply scanning their face or finger, users can quickly gain a comprehensive understanding of their health, empowering them to make informed decisions about their wellness.

Utilizing CarePlix's innovative remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, this feature extracts health data from a simple video recording via the device's camera or by fingerprint scanning, allowing users to monitor their health anytime, anywhere, without the need for physical sensors or needles.

Speaking about the launch, Shri Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SBI General Insurance, "This innovative health scanning feature is a major step towards offering accessible health insights beyond traditional insurance. It reflects our vision of a digitally empowered, health-conscious society, equipping individuals to actively manage their well-being. By integrating proactive wellness with ease, this feature positions us at the forefront of the health insurance sector, where innovation and convenience merge seamlessly with everyday life. The Company will continue to expand its technological capabilities to provide customers with advanced and user-friendly solutions."

The new biometric health feature is available for existing and new customers. The app also offers 5% discounts on standard lab tests through partnered providers, providing further value to customers. The ease of use and instant accessibility of health metrics reflect SBI General Insurance's dedication to fostering a digitally connected customer base and providing them with practical tools to stay healthy.

This launch marks a key milestone in SBI General Insurance's digital journey, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation and value-added services beyond traditional insurance, aimed at building a healthier, more secure society.

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 146 branches. In FY 2024-25, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 14,140 crores, recording a YOY growth of 11.1%.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named as the Domestic General Insurer of the Year - India and Claims Initiative of the Year - India at Insurance Asia Awards 2025 Singapore, Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India's Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, it was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld's India's Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

With a team of over 9,000+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 22000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.

