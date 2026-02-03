SBI Life Insurance registers New Business Premium of ₹31,326 crores for the period ended on 31st December, 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: SBI Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurers in the country registered a New Business Premium of ₹31,326 crores for the period ended on 31st December, 2025 vis-a-vis ₹26,256 crores for the period ended 31st December, 2024. Regular premium has increased by 15% over the corresponding period ended on 31st December, 2024.

Establishing a clear focus on protection, SBI Life's protection new business premium stood at ₹3,411 crores for the period ended 31st December, 2025, marking a growth of 22%. Protection Individual new business premium stands at ₹651 crores for the period ended 31st December, 2025. Individual New Business Premium stands at ₹22,545 crores with 14% growth over the corresponding period ended on 31st December, 2024.

SBI Life's profit after tax stands at ₹1,666 crores for the period ended 31st December, 2025 with a growth of 4% over corresponding period ended on 31st December, 2024.

The company's solvency ratio continues to remain robust at 1.91 as on 31st December, 2025 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

SBI Life's AUM also continued to grow at 16% to ₹5,11,708 crores as on 31st December, 2025 from ₹4,41,678 crores as on 31st December, 2024, with the debt-equity mix of 59:41. 94.97% of the debt investments are in AAA and Sovereign instruments.

The company has a diversified distribution network of 3,53,506 trained insurance professionals and wide presence with 1,176 offices across the country, comprising of strong bancassurance channel, agency channel and others comprising of corporate agents, brokers, Point of sale persons (POS), insurance marketing firms, web aggregators and direct business.

Performance for the period ended December 31, 2025

* Private Market leadership in Individual New Business Premium & Individual Rated Premium with market share of 28.1% & 25.6% respectively.

* Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) stands at ₹18,519 crores with growth of 16%.

* Total New Business sum assured stands at ₹ 10,83,360 crores with 68.8% growth.

* Improvement in 13M persistency by 101 bps

* Value of New Business (VoNB) stands at ₹5,042 crores with a growth of 17%.

* VoNB Margin stands at 27.2%.

* Indian Embedded value (IEV) stands at ₹ 80,129 crores with growth of 18%.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) stands at ₹1,666 crores with 4% growth.

* Robust Solvency ratio of 1.91.

* Assets under Management stands at ₹5,11,708 crores with 16% growth.

Disclaimer

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'expected to', etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the actual growth in demand for insurance and other financial products and services in the countries that we operate or where a material number of our customers reside, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, including our use of the Internet and other technology our exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities, our ability to integrate mergers or acquisitions into our operations and manage the risks associated with such acquisitions to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, our growth and expansion in domestic and overseas markets, technological changes, our ability to market new products, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to implement our dividend policy, the impact of changes in insurance regulations and other regulatory changes in India and other jurisdictions on us. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672544/SBI_Life_25_Years_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)