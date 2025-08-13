SBI Life launches 'SBI Life - Smart Shield Plus', a future-ready term insurance plan designed for consumer's evolving insurance needs

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, announced the launch of its latest protection offering - SBI Life - Smart Shield Plus. This individual, non-linked, non-participating, pure risk life insurance product is designed to address the evolving protection needs of today's consumers. With its future-ready approach, SBI Life - Smart Shield Plus offers a flexible and scalable term insurance plan that adapts seamlessly to an individual's growing responsibilities across life's key milestones.

SBI Life - Smart Shield Plus is thoughtfully designed to make long-term protection planning more accessible and meaningful. It offers three plan options -- Level Cover, Increasing Cover, and Level Cover with Future Proofing Benefit, enabling individuals to align their life cover with the evolving needs of their financial and personal journeys. The Increasing Cover Benefit option automatically increases the sum assured at 5% simple rate p.a. upto a maximum of 200% of sum assured. The Level with Future Proofing Benefit option allows policyholders to increase their sum assured at significant life events such as marriage, childbirth, or home purchase, without any further medical underwriting. The product also provides flexible death benefit payout options, including lump sum, instalments, or a combination of both to the nominee.

The offering is further enhanced by optional features, including the Better Half Benefit, providing the surviving spouse an additional life cover of ₹25 lakhs or 50% of the Sum Assured chosen by life assured at inception (whichever is lower), ensuring continued financial security after the life assured's demise. In such cases, the death benefit applicable for the Life Assured is paid, no further premiums are payable, and the spouse's cover begins and continues till attainment of 60 years of age. The product also offers SBI Life- Accident Benefit Riders, covering accidental death and partial permanent disability, to ensure comprehensive financial protection in the face of unexpected events.

Click on the link to know more about the product: https://www.sbilife.co.in/en/individual-life-insurance/protection-plans/smart-shield-plus

Commenting on the launch, Mr. M Anand, President and Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance, said, "Our nation is witnessing a significant economic shift, accompanied by a growing awareness around financial planning and protection. As individuals take on evolving responsibilities, they increasingly seek insurance solutions that are both comprehensive and adaptable. Keeping this in mind, SBI Life - 'Smart Shield Plus' has been thoughtfully designed to address these evolving needs. It goes beyond traditional term insurance product by offering milestone-based enhancements and life-stage adaptability -- empowering individuals to make proactive, informed decisions for long-term financial security. He further added, "At SBI Life, we believe in liberating individuals to focus on what truly matters -- their aspirations & their families-- with the confidence that their financial protection is well looked after. With this offering, we aim not just to provide protection, but to be an enabler in our customers' financial journey -- helping them stay prepared for tomorrow, while living more freely today."

With up to 100 years under whole life option, affordable premiums for high sum assured and female lives, multiple premium payment terms, SBI Life - Smart Shield Plus is a robust, inclusive protection solution curated for customers across all ages and income segment.

The product is available through both physical and digital channels, with hassle-free documentation.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,146 offices, 27,040 employees, a large and productive network of about 253,799 agents, 62 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 150 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2024-25, the Company touched over 53,000 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs. 20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of Rs. 10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 4,758.1 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2025)

