SBL Energy Limited Raises Rs 325 Crores in Growth Capital from Marquee Investors

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 29: SBL Energy Limited, one of the top-rated mining/industrial explosives manufacturers in India, announced that it has raised Rs 325 crores in growth capital from a clutch of marquee investors including Synergy Capital, India SME Investments and ace capital market investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal. SBL will deploy the funds to expand its manufacturing capacity in India as well as launch new products.

SBL Energy, the second largest industrial explosives player in India, has been in operations for almost three decades and commands around 10 per cent market share in India. SBL caters to both the mining and infrastructure sectors and is making inroads into the defence sector as well. Apart from supplying its products and services to the companies in India, the Company exports its entire range of products and services to customers in more than 20 countries.

Commenting on the fund raising, Sanjay Choudhari, Director, SBL Energy Limited said, "We are excited to partner with Synergy Capital, India SME Investments and Mukul Agrawal. Our investors are forward-thinkers, capable of aiding us in emerging as a leading manufacturer and supplier of explosives and accessories globally. The infusion of funds reinforces our commitment to further enhancing our product and service delivery capabilities. The growth capital also underlines our leadership position and the value we bring to our customers and stakeholders. The next few years look very promising for our industry and we will be striving to capture the emerging opportunities. In the next phase of our progress, we will be working together towards our next milestone of listing the Company."

Sudhir Maheshwari, Founder & Managing Partner, Synergy Capital commented, "We are delighted to partner with SBL and help the Company in implementing its national and international expansion strategies. SBL has proven expertise and capabilities in delivering excellence industrial and mining explosives manufacturing. We look forward to supporting the Company's journey as it is working towards scaling up its business both in domestic and international markets".

Mitin Jain, Managing Partner, India SME Investments said, "Investing in SBL Energy reiterates our belief in the emergence of entrepreneurs from tier 2 and 3 centres who are playing a crucial role in India's pursuit to achieve USD 5 trillion GDP. We are delighted to partner with SBL and look forward to supporting the founders in unlocking the value created by them over the last three decades".

SBL Energy has engaged BDO India as its exclusive financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as its legal advisor for the fund-raising round.

SBL, along with its group companies, operates industrial explosives and initiating systems manufacturing plants in Raipur, Nagpur and Rourkela. The Company manufactures bulk, slurry and emulsion explosives. It also manufactures detonating fuse, NONEL, cast boosters as well as electronic detonators. The Company presently enjoys a 1 per cent market share in the global explosives industry and is making significant strides in increasing its international presence. SBL has delivered around 4x EBITDA growth in the last 5 years.

Synergy Capital invests across the capital structure in the industrial, metals and infrastructure sectors globally, and its specialist private equity fund with a Category I Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) licence from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made the current investment in SBL.

Set up in 2019, India SME Investments is an early growth stage private equity fund targeting fast growing companies primarily based out of/operating in Tier 2/3 centers of India backed by high quality management teams, with ingenious business models and improving operating efficiencies through adoption of technology. India SME Investments is generally the first institutional investor in its investee, working closely with dynamic founders to support and help them create and unlock value for all its stakeholders. SBL is India SME's 14th investment in the last 4 years, marking a closure of investments from its Fund I.

