ScamMukt Launches India's Dedicated AI Scam Protection App -- Because Spotting a Scam Is Now a Basic Survival Skill for Every Indian

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 29: Scams in India are no longer a niche problem affecting only the elderly or the uninformed. They are everywhere -- in WhatsApp forwards and dating apps, in crypto investment groups and fake job portals, in UPI payment requests and online shopping links. They target students, professionals, homemakers, senior citizens, and business owners alike. And they take far more than money. They take trust, confidence, peace of mind, and in many cases, relationships. To fight back, Project Bear Corp has launched ScamMukt -- India's dedicated AI scam protection app, now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store at an introductory price of ₹50 per month, billed annually.

The numbers reflect the scale of what ordinary Indians are up against. According to data shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament, cyber fraud losses in India exceeded ₹22,845 crore -- and that figure captures only reported cases. The real cost is far higher when accounting for unreported losses, the emotional toll on victims, and the long-term erosion of trust in the digital services that hundreds of millions of Indians depend on every day.

What makes online scams in India particularly dangerous today is that they do not follow a single pattern. A romance scam on a dating platform looks nothing like a crypto investment fraud. A fake job offer looks nothing like a phishing link checker would flag. A deepfake voice call impersonating a bank officer sounds nothing like a suspicious QR code. Scammers adapt constantly, targeting every segment of society with formats that feel entirely believable in the moment -- a delivery update when you are expecting a package, a KYC alert when you just opened an account, a high-return investment tip when you are looking to grow your savings.

"Spotting a scam is a basic survival skill today. It should be taught, talked about, and built into the tools people use every day. Scams do not begin with hacking -- they begin with one click, one moment of trust placed in the wrong place. ScamMukt exists to protect that moment for every Indian, regardless of age, education, or background."

-- Abhishek Chaudhary, Co-Founder, Project Bear Corp

ScamMukt works as a real-time AI safety layer between the user and the internet. The app functions as a phishing link checker, fake website detector, malicious URL scanner, and QR code scam identifier -- analysing suspicious links, shortened URLs, and QR codes before the user interacts with them. It is designed to flag fake login pages impersonating banks, payment portals, courier services, and government platforms, and to warn users before they enter sensitive information such as UPI PINs, OTPs, card details, or passwords on fraudulent sites. Built with a privacy-first architecture, ScamMukt analyses website and link safety without tracking or storing a user's browsing activity.

The ScamMukt app is deliberately designed as the most accessible first line of defence -- simple, fast, and usable by anyone with a smartphone, from a first-time internet user in a Tier 3 city to a seasoned professional managing daily UPI transactions. The fuller vision, however, is being built at scammukt.ai, where Project Bear Corp is developing a comprehensive scam intelligence platform with advanced fraud detection capabilities, scam pattern databases, and deeper analytical tools -- features that will progressively roll into the app as the platform matures.

Beyond the consumer app, Project Bear Corp is building enterprise and B2B AI safety tools to serve businesses facing scam-related risks at scale. The company has already deployed multiple online scam detection and fraud prevention services at scammukt.ai, with additional B2B solutions in active development targeting the full spectrum of digital fraud -- from phishing and impersonation to deepfake-enabled scams and social engineering attacks.

The founders of Project Bear Corp believe that in a country where hundreds of millions of people are coming online every year, online scam protection cannot remain a premium service available only to a few. Their vision for ScamMukt is to make AI-driven scam awareness and real-time fraud detection as commonplace as having a lock on your front door -- because in the digital India being built today, that lock is no longer optional.

Download ScamMukt -- India's AI Scam Protection App:

- Android: Google Play Store

- iOS: Apple App Store

- Scam Intelligence Platform: scammukt.ai

About Project Bear Corp

Project Bear Corp is an Indian AI technology company dedicated to fighting scams and online fraud. Its flagship product ScamMukt is India's dedicated AI scam protection app -- a real-time phishing link checker, fake website detector, URL scanner, and QR code scam identifier built for every Indian. The app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store. A broader scam intelligence platform offering advanced fraud detection tools for consumers and enterprises is being built at scammukt.ai.

Media Contact

Name: Akshay Mehan

Email: akshay.mehan@htdigital.in

Phone: +91 7897713033

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)