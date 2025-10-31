Scania strengthens India growth strategy with the appointment of GMMCO (CKA Birla Group) as a new dealer partner

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31: Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd. today announced the appointment of GMMCO Limited, part of the CKA Birla Group, as its new authorized dealer partner for Northern, Eastern and Central India. This partnership marks a key milestone in Scania's renewed India growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to strengthen regional coverage, enhance customer experience, and drive expansion across all business segments.

Under this arrangement, GMMCO will be responsible for sales and service support for projects located across the Northern, Eastern and Central regions of India, while PPS Motors will continue to represent Scania in the Southern and Western territories. This strategic allocation ensures seamless national coverage, enhanced customer support, and faster response times, enabling Scania to deliver an even higher standard of service across the country.

This collaboration represents Scania's transition from a direct sales model to a fully dealer-driven ecosystem. Going forward, Scania will focus on product planning, innovation, and lead generation, while its dealers will independently manage sales, service, invoicing, documentation, aftermarket operations, demo fleets, and inventory. This decentralized approach enhances operational agility, improves accountability, and ensures customer-centric responsiveness through dedicated regional expertise.

Mr. Silvio Munhoz, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt. Ltd., commented, "The appointment of GMMCO marks an important step in Scania's India growth journey. GMMCO's strong industry presence, wide service network, and customer-first philosophy make them an ideal partner as we expand into new markets and business areas. This partnership reinforces our long-term vision for India and lays a solid foundation for our next phase of growth, driven by the Scania Super range and our focus on sustainable transport solutions."

Driving a Shift from Selling Products to Delivering Complete Solutions.

Keeping in line with Scania's global strategy of selling solutions rather than products, this partnership underscores the company's commitment to offering end-to-end value propositions that go beyond vehicle supply. Scania's solution-based approach encompasses application-specific product selection, tailor-made service and maintenance packages, customized financial solutions, and continuous performance optimization through connected services. With the appointment of GMMCO, Scania aims to accelerate this "solution sales" concept through a dedicated, focused, and customer oriented dealer network, ensuring that every Scania customer receives a transport solution precisely tailored to their operational and financial needs.

Mr. Chandrashekar V, Managing Director & CEO, GMMCO Ltd., added,

"We are delighted to partner with Scania, a global leader synonymous with innovation, performance, and sustainability. This collaboration reflects GMMCO's commitment to delivering comprehensive, technology-driven solutions that empower our customers across sectors. With our deep industry reach, strong service infrastructure, and relentless focus on operational excellence, we are confident of driving Scania's next phase of growth in India and creating exceptional value for our shared customers. "

Scania's expanding dealer network will cater to a wide spectrum of business segments, including construction, long haulage, mining, and special applications, thereby reaching a broader customer base with complete transport solutions. Both GMMCO and PPS will operate within their respective territories to provide focused regional engagement, enhanced customer access, and strong aftermarket support. Through this network expansion, Scania reiterates its commitment to strengthening customer reach, driving sustainable mobility, and building long-term partnerships that deliver cleaner, energy efficient, and future-ready transport solutions. With innovative technology, global best practices, and a clear long-term vision, Scania continues to power India's journey toward smarter, safer, and greener transportation.

For further information, please contact:

Madhumathi N

Head - Corporate Communications

Mobile: +918925506107

Email: madhumathi.n@gmmcoindia.com

About Scania Commercial Vehicle India Pvt. Ltd.

With a rich heritage spanning over 130 years in mobility solutions, Scania Commercial Vehicles AB is a global leader, renowned for its world-class products and services that cater to diverse transportation markets worldwide. Scania's global workforce of approximately 50,000 employees spans more than 100 countries with its sales and service network customised to meet the specific needs of its customers. The company's substantial research and development activities are concentrated in key locations such as Sweden, India, and Brazil. Scania remains a leading supplier of engines for industrial, marine, and power generation purposes, cementing its commitment to social, environmental, and economic sustainability. This commitment is highlighted by the adaptability of all Scania vehicles to run on alternative or renewable fuels.

In 2007, Scania made a significant entry into the Indian market, primarily focusing on revolutionising the mining and construction segments. By 2011, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt Ltd. was established, solidifying its presence in India with an automotive assembly facility at Narsapura, near Bangalore, Karnataka.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to India, Scania honed its attention towards mining solutions, affirming mining as the core focus of its operations in India. The company inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility sprawled over 37 acres, covering a regional production centre of 125,794 square feet, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions. In line with its assurance to offering comprehensive support, Scania India emphasises its parts and services segment. It has bolstered its service excellence with the assistance of the Nagpur Warehouse and robust service network throughout the country. This strategic initiative aims to significantly reduce lead times for customers, enhance service levels, and ensure better parts availability, focusing on delivering a superior customer experience.

Scania India envisions itself as a vital partner in India's journey to develop smart and sustainable mobility solutions, driven by locally produced biofuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and focusing on environmentally conscious transport solutions.

About GMMCO

Gmmco, a 5000+ crore enterprise established in 1967 and part of the prestigious CKA Birla Group, stands among India's foremost end-to-end integrated solution provider for infrastructure, mining, energy and transportation sectors. Over the past five decades, Gmmco has played a pivotal role in building India's industrial backbone - empowering projects that move earth, generate power, and drive national progress.

With deep industry reach and network, Gmmco offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions encompassing equipment sales, service, rebuilds, digital technology integration, and project management - delivering reliability, efficiency, and lifecycle value under one unified brand promise. Its 2,800-plus professionals combine deep technical expertise with customer-first agility, ensuring unmatched service excellence across every stage of the asset lifecycle.

Guided by the CKA Birla Group's values of trust, integrity, and innovation, Gmmco continues to redefine what it means to be a partner in progress. Recognized as a Great Place to Work for seven consecutive years and consistently featured among India's Top 100 Workplaces, Gmmco is committed to driving sustainable growth, powering nation-building, and enabling its customers to achieve new frontiers of performance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)