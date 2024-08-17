Schmitten Chocolates - Redefines Rakhi Tradition with another Heartwarming #EkRakhiAur Campaign

PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Schmitten Chocolates, the pioneer in capturing moments of joy and togetherness, has launched a touching extension of its original #EkRakhiAur campaign, flipping the conventional Raksha Bandhan narrative. This time, the brand highlights the protective and nurturing role sisters play in their brothers' lives by featuring a brother tying a rakhi to his sister, transcending traditional stereotypes and showcasing their incredible bond. The latest ad is a symbolic gesture that honors his sister's unwavering support during the highs and lows of his life, from comforting him through a tough breakup to standing up for him during a stern reprimand from their father.

The emotional narrative crescendos into a quintessential brother-sister moment of sweet rivalry as they playfully tussle over a Schmitten Moments pack. This beautiful exchange encapsulates the essence of the brand's message: "Raksha Nahi, Bandhan Manate Hai; Days Nahi, Moments Manate Hai," redefining the essence of Raksha Bandhan from a day of protection to a celebration of cherished moments.

"We are thrilled to extend the #EkRakhiAur campaign, inviting a fresh perspective on the enduring relationship between brothers and sisters," said Priyanshi Nair, Marketing Head at Schmitten Chocolates. "This campaign not only challenges stereotypes but also celebrates the everyday moments of support and camaraderie that make sibling bonds truly special."

Our goal with this campaign is to encourage families to rethink their traditions and add new ones, "By highlighting the mutual support and shared experiences between siblings, we aim to show that a brother can also tie a rakhi to his sister, emphasizing her role in protecting him, no matter the circumstances." added Mausam Desai, Director of Schmitten Chocolates.

Schmitten's #EkRakhiAur campaign initially resonated with audiences by portraying a sister tying an additional rakhi on her brother's wrist, acknowledging his respect for her independence and unwavering support throughout her journey. In that ad, Schmitten Chocolates encouraged sisters to tie two rakhis on their brothers' wrists -- the second rakhi symbolizing a promise of respect, where the brother champions his sister's right to live life on her terms. In a compelling twist, the new ad-a sequel completes the circle, illustrating that care is reciprocal in sibling relationships, as the brother ties a rakhi to his sister, signifying his love and appreciation for her.

"The creativity and narration in this campaign reflect our commitment to communicating the true essence of sibling love," added the brand team of Schmitten Moments. "By blending traditional values with modern interpretations, we're telling a story that resonates deeply and authentically with today's audience."

This Raksha Bandhan, Schmitten Chocolates encourages everyone to celebrate the moments and memories that make sibling relationships unique. This touching message from the brand invites everyone to tie a rakhi to their sisters, embodying not just affection and care but also a profound sense of equality. Sisters often embody the roles of confidant, supporter, and nurturer within the family. Through their countless acts of kindness and sacrifices, they provide a bedrock of strength and love. By encouraging brothers to tie rakhi to their sisters, Schmitten Chocolates highlights the essence of what a sister stands for and champions the idea that they are the ones who truly deserve to be celebrated for their selfless contributions and dedication to the family.

For more information on the #EkRakhiAur campaign and to watch the heartwarming new ad film here, (https://youtu.be/B2rx4yOmYNk), visit the Schmitten Chocolates website or follow us on social media [https://www.instagram.com/schmitten_luxurychocolates].

Client: Schmitten Chocolates

Jayesh Desai, Founder and Chairman of Rajhans Group of Industries

Mausam Desai, Director

Priyanshi Nair, Marketing Head

Srishti Jain, Brand Custodian

Credits :

Creative Writer: Kumar Ganesan

Director: Puneet Sharma

Production House: Foot Candle

