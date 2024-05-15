Schneider Electric automates India's Largest Single Stage Wastewater Treatment Plant

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and nextgen automation, supports the Namami Gange initiative through the sustainable automation of India's Largest Single Stage Wastewater Treatment Plant in Delhi. In line with the Delhi Jal Board Yamuna Action Plan, SUEZ is constructing this plant, with Schneider Electric as the primary Energy management and NextGen automation solution provider.

With a capacity to sustainably treat 564 million liters per day of sewage, this cutting-edge plant is poised to meet the needs of the roughly 30 million people residing in the national capital. The plant is being set up to enhance water quality and reduce pollution in the river. It is developed to achieve self-sufficiency and sustainability by producing around 50% of its energy needs through biogas.

Underlining Schneider Electric's commitment in the Water and Wastewater Treatment, Mr Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, "Recognizing the critical importance of sustainable water management in India amidst rising water demands, Schneider Electric remains dedicated towards delivering innovative digital solutions for water and wastewater management. Our partnership with SUEZ and Delhi Jal Board to automate India's largest Single Stage Wastewater Treatment Plant underscores our commitment to nation-building and sustainable water management. We are proud to play a key role in this transformative project, leveraging our automation solutions to enhance plant efficiency and reliability, while ensuring self-sustainability in its energy requirements."

Emphasizing the need to embrace automation for sustainably treating wastewater, Mr Arvind Kakru, Vice President- Industrial Automation, Greater India Zone, Schneider Electric said, "We at Schneider Electric are focused on propelling sustainability in India through accelerated use of digital technologies and sustainable solutions. It is a privilege for us to be a part of the Namami Gange project by automating the country's largest wastewater treatment plant. Our state-of-the-art EcoStruxure portfolio stands as the foremost universal automation and digitalization solution, driving efficiency, sustainability, and operational reliability."

The plant has been engineered to meet the most rigorous water discharge quality standards, harnessing Schneider Electric's advanced universal automation technology. Operating as a fully automated facility, it boasts complete control driven by Schneider Electric's IoT-enabled EcoStruxure platform, offering a secure, dependable, efficient, and sustainable approach to wastewater treatment. This encompasses the deployment of EcoStruxure Process Expert Automation platform, Altivar Process Drives, Altivar Soft Starters, Micom relays, Transformers, and MV & LV solutions.

Through this collaboration with SUEZ, Schneider Electric has delivered a range of advanced digital solutions ensuring seamless integration of electrical and automation solutions within the plant, thus enhancing operational efficiency, reliability, and uptime while also providing long-term service support. SUEZ leads the project with its advanced technologies that are adapted to local conditions, meet health standards, and protect water resources and biodiversity. Apart from treating water, the plants designed by SUEZ also allow, where appropriate, the reuse of wastewater, keeping pace with the environment and public health protocols.

This project holds immense significance in addressing the pressing need for clean water in the region. Moreover, the Water and Wastewater industry is a significant contributor to global warming, demanding substantial energy for water treatment and distribution while generating direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Schneider Electric's solutions are designed to empower our customers by enhancing energy efficiency, facilitating the transition to sustainable energy, and ultimately decarbonizing the infrastructure. This approach underscores Schneider Electric's commitment to driving sustainable practices and environmental responsibility, ensuring a positive impact on communities and the planet as a whole. We aim to work towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

