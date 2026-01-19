School Innovators Engage with ISRO Leaders at YuviPep's Next-Gen Founders Grand Finale

iMEQ

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: The 10th of January marked a significant milestone for young innovators and YuviPep, as school students from Bengaluru and several other states gathered at the YuviPep Office for the Next-Gen Founders Grand Finale. The event brought students face-to-face with senior ISRO leaders and industry experts, creating a professional review environment where ideas were tested through execution, clarity, and real-world feedback.

Nearly 100 students, working across 50 teams, presented solutions addressing practical challenges in sustainability, health, urban living, education, and social impact. Participants included students from outside Karnataka, with representation from multiple states across the country, highlighting the programme's expanding national reach. Each team was closely guided by YuviPep mentors through the preparation and execution stages, ensuring readiness and confidence. The finale was conducted seamlessly, with every team successfully demonstrating their projects without technical or execution failures.

The jury comprised eminent leaders from India's space, technology, and industry ecosystem: Padma Shri awardee and cryogenic rocketry expert Mr V. Gnana Gandhi; former ISRO Director of Programme Planning Mr R. S. Bhatia; former ISRO Scientist and Power Systems Division Head Mr Sreenivasa Prasad K; former ISRO Satellite Centre Group Director Mr M. S. Srinivasan; Mr Amit Jain, Vice President - Engineering at Telaverge Communications Private Limited; and global venture and innovation advisor Mr Ramesh V Ram.

Unlike conventional student competitions, the Next-Gen Founders programme focused strongly on execution, decision-making, and learning through iteration. Students explained their problem statements, design choices, challenges faced, and how feedback shaped improvements. This approach allowed participants to experience innovation as a disciplined process that demands accountability, review, and continuous learning.

Reflecting on the presentations, Mr V. Gnana Gandhi said, "What stood out was the seriousness with which students approached real problems. This kind of early exposure builds the mindset needed for complex engineering and national missions."

Mr M. S. Srinivasan noted, "The discipline and ownership shown by these students were impressive. These habits are what eventually turn ideas into dependable systems."

Sharing his perspective, Mr R. S. Bhatia said, "Innovation succeeds when planning and execution come together. This platform gives students a real sense of how ideas are reviewed, refined, and strengthened."

Mr Sreenivasa Prasad K added, "The clarity with which students explained technical trade-offs reflects the value of guided, hands-on learning."

The competition was conducted in two structured rounds. In Round One, all teams presented before the jury, after which the top 10 teams were shortlisted for one-to-one interactions with the judges. The remaining teams progressed to Round Two, competing for the next 15 positions through a combined evaluation of jury scores, phase-wise performance, and audience voting, mirroring real-world feedback and decision-making environments.

The programme concluded with recognition of leading teams, including Greener Bengaluru, Stress and Posture Buddy, and Sensible Headphones. The winning team received a fully sponsored international learning experience in Singapore, and cash awards were presented to the top teams, with a total prize pool of ₹3 lakh.

Speaking on behalf of participating students, Mr John from St Patrick's School, Kerala, shared, "This competition is an ideal platform for students from other states to participate and gain meaningful exposure. The experience was well organised, the feedback was valuable, and the environment encouraged students to think and present with confidence. It sets a strong benchmark for what students can look forward to in future editions."

By connecting school students with ISRO leaders, industry experts, and structured mentoring ecosystems, YuviPep continues to build practical innovation capability and confidence among young learners across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)