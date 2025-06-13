Seclore expands its presence in Delhi with enhanced focus on partnerships with government agencies for national security

iMEQ

New Delhi [India], June 13: Seclore, a leading provider of data-centric security solutions to enterprises and governments around the world, has expanded its footprint in India with the launch of a new office at the heart of the National Capital at Barakhamba road. This expansion is part of the company's broader commitment to secure national critical infrastructure by working closely with government agencies.

With digital transformation and AI adoption reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, the need for robust, data-centric security has never been more urgent. Seclore's expanded presence in Delhi positions us to deepen partnerships with forward-looking enterprises and government agencies focused on securing India's digital future. Seclore's mission remains clear - to protect the world's data, giving organizations complete control over critical information with innovative solutions.

On the opening of the new office, Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore said, "Our enhanced presence in Delhi demonstrates our increased focus on working with the government of India towards cyber security in the national interest. Seclore also intends to contribute to the national AI mission towards using AI for cybersecurity and ensuring that confidential data remains confidential within and outside of AI systems."

This expanded presence will also provide the company with wider access to talent and opportunities within enterprises.

Shraddha Reghe, Vice President of People Practices at Seclore, said, "Our Delhi office will enable us to tap into the deep talent pool in the National Capital region. We aim to create a workplace where people can further our mission to protect the world's data. Seclore is recognized as a "Great Place to Work" continuously, it celebrates an inclusive, transparent, and growth-oriented culture with its ongoing commitment to its core values called "SPICE," which stands for Spreading Positivity, Passion for People, Integrity, Customer Focus, and Entrepreneurial Spirit."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)