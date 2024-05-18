Second Edition of the CEPT Conferences Held

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 18: The second edition of the CEPT Conferences on 'Urban Design in India' and 'Urban Planning in India' were held on 8th May and 9th May 2024 respectively in Ahmedabad. The conferences were organized by the CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) and the Faculty of Planning, CEPT University. More than 400 participants mainly professionals, government officials, academicians, and students attended the conferences.

'Urban Design in India' focussed on the rapidly changing urban environment in the country. The conference provided a platform for urban design professionals to share their experiences, challenges, and successes during project cycles or implementation.

'Urban Planning in India' delved into the issues of Indian cities due to rapid urban growth. The conference witnessed planning practitioners exchange ideas while discussing practical approaches to urban planning. The event aimed to reassess and redefine the trajectory of India's urban landscape by fostering collaboration, showcasing success stories, and championing innovative solutions.

Both conferences also focussed on the latest developments in the fields of Urban Design & Urban Planning in the Indian context. Through these Annual Conferences, CEPT aims to establish a platform for professionals in the field, including architects, engineers, urban planners, developers, policymakers, and researchers that will facilitate the sharing of expertise and experiences concerning urban designing and planning in India.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the Government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

About CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF)

CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. CEPT University has created a vibrant environment of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation focused on issues concerning human habitats. Through CRDF, University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people's quality of life in towns and cities. Through these research and consulting pursuits, our faculty members make available their academic knowledge and professional expertise to external stakeholders including the government, public sector organisations, NGOs, communities, and businesses.

