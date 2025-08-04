SEEQUR Sets Out to Redefine How Indians Access Real Expert Guidance -- A Revolutionary Platform Launching Soon

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 4: In a country where crucial life decisions are often shaped by guesswork, social pressure, or outdated advice, SEEQUR is preparing to launch with one bold mission: to make expert guidance truly accessible, stigma-free, and effective -- for everyone.

Developed by Kapalin Fusion Private Limited, SEEQUR is India's upcoming expert marketplace that connects individuals with verified professionals across the four life domains where help is most urgently needed:

- Mental Wellness

- Relationships

- Academics

- Career Guidance

Currently in its pre-launch phase, SEEQUR has opened its early access waitlist and is already building momentum among users, professionals, and startup observers alike.

The Problem SEEQUR Is Solving

For most people in India, finding help with emotional challenges, academic confusion, or relationship struggles is either overwhelming, embarrassing, or completely out of reach.

Search engines throw up unverified results. Friends and family often give well-meaning but incomplete advice. And the professionals who can truly help? They're hard to find, harder to trust, and even harder to reach on your terms.

"We're changing all of that," says Rishabh Singh, Founder of SEEQUR. "SEEQUR is a platform for real people, facing real questions, who want real answers -- from experts who know what they're doing."

Rishabh Singh is the founder of SEEQUR, a platform born not just from an idea, but from a deep frustration with how people -- especially in India -- are left to navigate life's biggest decisions alone. Growing up, Rishabh watched friends and family struggle silently with career confusion, mental health issues, relationship pressure, and academic choices made for them -- not by them. He saw people settle. He saw people break. And he often wondered how different their lives could've been -- if only the right expert had stepped in at the right time.

Rishabh launched SEEQUR to build something that didn't yet exist: a trusted space where people could privately connect with real, verified experts when they needed it most -- without judgment, without noise, and without confusion. A platform that feels less like a service and more like a moment of clarity when everything else feels chaotic. But SEEQUR isn't just for users. Rishabh also built it to empower the very people who guide others -- the experts. With tools to grow, manage, and serve with ease, SEEQUR gives psychologists, educators, coaches, and counselors the platform they deserve.

"I'm not from a big institute. I didn't raise a million dollars. But I know what it feels like to be lost -- and I've built SEEQUR so others don't have to stay there," he says.

A Problem You've Probably Faced Too

We've all been there -- lost in a flood of opinions, confusion, and second guesses -- when what we truly needed was one clear voice at the right time.

- A student pressured into a career they never chose, later stuck with regret.

- A couple drifting apart silently, not knowing how to fix what's breaking.

- A young adult fighting stress or anxiety, unsure where to turn -- and turning too late.

- A job that pays the bills but suffocates your spirit, because no one ever guided you on what else was possible.

"The right expert, at the right time, could've changed everything. Maybe even saved a life," Rishabh reflects.

Today, Rishabh leads SEEQUR with heart, hustle, and a vision to create one of India's most human-first platforms -- where help isn't a luxury, but a right. And where timely expert guidance becomes the norm, not the exception.

SEEQUR wasn't created to sell sessions. It was created to catch people before they fall -- and help them rise with someone who understands.

That's why SEEQUR exists. Because better decisions begin with better guidance.

What Makes SEEQUR Different

SEEQUR is not just another app or listing site. It's a carefully built ecosystem that empowers people to:

- Find verified experts across mental wellness, education, career, and relationships

- Book private sessions, online or offline, at a time that works for them

- Access expert-curated content that helps them grow even outside of sessions

- Get help without the fear of judgment -- and with complete confidentiality

It's a platform designed for clarity over confusion, trust over trial-and-error, and timing over regret.

Built Not Just for Users -- But for Experts, Too

What truly sets SEEQUR apart is that it's being built with equal care for the experts who serve others -- a group long underserved by tech.

In India, professionals like psychologists, career coaches, academic mentors, and relationship counselors often work without:

- A professional digital presence

- Tools to manage appointments, sessions, or notes

- A way to grow beyond word-of-mouth

SEEQUR gives them a modern solution:

- A trusted digital profile that builds their brand

- Appointment management, including online and offline scheduling

- Tools to track client progress and offer better care

- A wider reach to connect with clients across India

"We're building a platform that respects the expert's craft," Rishabh adds.

"They shouldn't have to worry about tech -- they should just focus on helping people. We take care of the rest."

Who SEEQUR Is For

Whether you're:

- A student struggling to find your path

- A couple facing silent challenges

- A parent trying to support your child

- A working adult battling stress and self-doubt

SEEQUR is here to connect you to the right expert -- when you need it most.

What's Next

SEEQUR is set to launch soon and is currently:

- Welcoming users to join the waitlist

- Offering up to 80% off on the first expert session for early subscribers

- Sharing expert-curated guides for those seeking change, clarity, or support

About SEEQUR

SEEQUR is a purpose-driven expert marketplace founded by Kapalin Fusion Private Limited, created to make expert help accessible, verified, and stigma-free across India. With a vision rooted in trust, empathy, and technology, SEEQUR is not just solving problems -- it's reshaping how people and professionals connect to grow together.

Visit seequr.com to join the waitlist.

SEEQUR -- A Better Way to Ask for Help.

