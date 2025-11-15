Sela Partners with Google Cloud to Host AI Advantage 2025: A CxO Conclave in Mumbai, Announces 15 Million USD in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 15: Sela, a global cloud consulting and managed services company, hosted the AI Advantage 2025: A CxO Conclave with Google Cloud. This event brought together top executives to discuss how AI is changing businesses. Sela plans to invest 15 million USD in India over the next five years. They aim to build local cloud services, create AI innovation centres, and form partnerships with Indian businesses, startups, and software vendors. This investment is a key step in Sela's global growth and highlights India's important role in its vision to become a leading partner in multi-cloud engineering and digital transformation worldwide.

Sela, known worldwide for its cloud engineering skills, is strengthening its commitment to India's growing digital economy. India will become a key center for global cloud services, innovation, and talent training, alongside Sela's centers in Israel and the U.S. This expansion is expected to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs in cloud engineering, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics in the coming years. Sela will also work closely with Indian ISVs and startups to develop next-generation cloud and AI solutions for both local and global markets.

Mr. Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela, said, "India represents the perfect blend of scale, skill, and speed. Our vision is to build in India, for the world -- blending Israeli innovation with Indian execution excellence to accelerate global cloud transformation. This investment reaffirms Sela's long-term commitment to India as a strategic innovation and delivery hub. We see immense potential in India's cloud and AI ecosystem, and through collaboration with enterprises, startups, and partners, we aim to drive meaningful innovation that strengthens India's leadership in the global digital economy."

Sela focuses on cloud technology and partners with digital-native and SaaS companies to help them grow through cloud use. The company has strong ties with major cloud providers like Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. Its main services include GenAI, data modernization, cloud architecture and migration, DevOps and FinOps optimization, application development, and managed cloud operations, as well as AI-driven CloudOps automation. By merging technical skills with strategic goals, Sela helps clients scale, innovate quickly, and improve customer experiences in today's competitive digital world.

Mr. Rishi Ranjan, General Manager and India Head at Sela, said, "Sela's expansion in India focuses on three main areas: partnerships, delivery excellence, and innovation. The first area is about building stronger ties with major tech companies to create valuable cloud solutions. The second is about setting up strong delivery hubs in India, Israel, and the U.S. to ensure we can scale quickly and operate efficiently. The third area involves investing in automation, AI-driven operations, and our own platforms to improve cloud performance and reduce costs. Together, these efforts aim to make Sela a leading multi-cloud engineering partner, helping businesses maximize the potential of AI, data, and automation."

Sela's investment in India shows strong collaboration between Israel and India in technology. Israel's expertise in cloud research, cybersecurity, and startups will be applied in Sela's Indian operations. The company is forming expert teams with Israeli cloud architects and Indian delivery teams to speed up development in areas like AI, automation, and data analytics. This approach already brings faster innovation, better cloud reliability, and improved services for Sela's customers worldwide.

Sela's investment will also positively impact India's economy and society. The company plans to create high-value jobs, train local talent in cloud and AI, and build partnerships with Indian tech firms, ISVs. It will support government innovation projects that align with India's Digital Economy goals. Mr. Ron Sprinzak noted, "There is great potential in India's cloud and AI sectors. By developing local talent and working with startups and businesses, we aim to help India become a global tech leader."

Sela plans to launch new AI-powered platforms and services to improve cloud operations and speed up digital transformation. These include the Sela CloudOps AI Platform for monitoring, cost savings, and compliance; Data & AI Modernization Services to help businesses use analytics and AI for better returns; and Sela GenAI Agentic Solutions with ready-to-use generative AI applications for business needs. These initiatives show Sela's commitment to modernizing IT infrastructure and achieving real business results.

Sela plans to strengthen its presence by working closely with local system integrators, government innovation programs, and cloud marketplaces. Its strategy focuses on building an ecosystem that helps Indian startups and software vendors reach global markets through partnerships with major cloud providers. By fostering collaboration, Sela aims to boost India's role in global cloud innovation and help its partners grow internationally.

For Sela, this investment is not just about expansion; it shows a commitment to long-term growth and innovation. The company sees India as a key part of its global network, supporting customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Sela is investing not only in infrastructure but also in people and partnerships that shape the future of digital transformation. Mr. Ron Sprinzak said, "Sela is combining Israeli innovation, Indian scale, and global reach to deliver smarter and faster cloud transformation. Our investment in India is an investment in the future of cloud innovation worldwide."

