Setting Sail to Excellence: Anandi - 14 yr. old triumphs by securing her second 'Gold' at 'Phuket King's Cup 2023'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Anandi Chandavarkar, the promising young sailor from Mumbai, has once again secured victory at the 35th Phuket King's Cup in Thailand, marking her second consecutive triumph, winning a gold medal in this prestigious regatta. She won an outstanding nine out of ten races and received the winning trophy from Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

This year, the regatta's International Dinghy Classes competed in a three-day competition off of Kata Beach, Thailand. The event was divided into four classes: Monohull Dinghy Handicap, ILCA 4, O'pen Skiff, and Optimist, and a total of one hundred and twenty-three dinghies (yachts) from nine nations including, Canada, China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, St. Christopher & Nevis, Taiwan, Thailand, and the USA competed in this year's regatta. While Anandi, a fellow Indian, won the O'pen Skiff class, Ayaan Nath secured the third position.

Anandi has been training in Mumbai since 2019 with 24Seven Sailing, a sailing training organisation set up by a former world champion and Asian Games medal-winning coach, Amish Ved. Following the victory, her Coach, Dipesh Nerpagare, said, "Her dedication to sailing is truly commendable. Winning the Phuket King's Cup again is a testament to her growth; this is just the beginning. We focus on nurturing a love for the sport, and Anandi's commitment inspires us all."

In her own words, Anandi Chandavarkar shared, "Sailing has always been my passion, and winning gold at the Phuket King's Cup for the second time was incredible. I am excited for the upcoming training and to sail the double-handed skiffs for the under-17 category in the O'pen Skiff. The unwavering support from my coach and the entire team has been instrumental for me to take on newer adventures confidently, in a bigger and better way."

The event started in 1987 to celebrate the late King Bhumibol's birthday on December 5. A yachting enthusiast himself, King Bhumibol also happens to be patron of the King's Cup. The King's Cup Regatta attracts some of the world's best yachtsmen, yachtswomen and their boats to the waters of Kata Beach, off the island's west coast, where these local and visiting sailors vie for the coveted trophy, creating a truly spectacular sight in the process. The races often begin in early December, lasting for a week.

The King's Cup Regatta is one of Phuket's famous international yachting events. It is a popular event in Thailand having a world class junior program and other strong nations like Singapore, participating in the event attracts many prominent sailors from Asia and around the world.

