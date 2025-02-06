Shankara Collaborates with Celebrity Stylist Ami Patel to Launch the 'Maharani Radiance Ritual' and 'Indrani Iconic Glow' Bridal Luxury Gift Sets

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 6: Designed to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage and timeless beauty traditions, Shankara and celebrity stylist Ami Patel introduce two exclusive wedding gift boxes - the 'Maharani Radiance Ritual Box' and 'Indrani Iconic Glow Box', a curated collection of skincare products to elevate self-care during wedding celebrations.

Inspired by India's heritage and natural beauty rituals, these curated sets are ideal for brides-to-be, grooms-to-be, and their loved ones. Each box brings together Shankara's expertise in natural skincare with Ami Patel's styling vision, offering a meaningful way to prepare for special moments.

Maharani Radiance Ritual Box

A luxurious 8-step skincare ritual designed for brides-to-be, bridesmaids and guests, featuring Shankara's Gheesutra Face Emulsion, Gheesutra Cleansing Balm, Gheesutra Exfoliator, Gheesutra Strawberry Lip Butter, Illuminate Kohl Kajal, Brightening Serum, and Orange Body Scrub. Together, these products create a comprehensive ritual for glowing, healthy skin--an ideal addition to the bridal trousseau.

Indrani Iconic Glow Box

Inspired by the Queen consort of Lord Indra, this gift set celebrates auspicious beginnings associated with weddings. It features Kumkumadi Oil, Deep Cleanse Facial Ubtan with a Golden Spoon, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, and Illuminate Kohl Kajal perfect for enhancing one's natural glow during life's special occasions.

Ami Patel shares, "I've always admired Shankara's philosophy of blending Ayurveda with modern science. Collaborating on these gift sets was an incredible experience, the Maharani Radiance Ritual and Indrani Iconic Glow gift boxes are perfect for the season, thoughtfully designed to bring a luminous glow to special moments."

Astha Katpitia, Head of Shankara India, adds, "This collaboration is a celebration of grace, beauty, and tradition. The Maharani Radiance Ritual and Indrani Iconic Glow gift sets are not just about luxurious skincare, they are about creating an experience that resonates with the heart and soul of every bride. Ami's impeccable eye for detail has brought our shared vision to life beautifully."

These sets bring a radiant and holistic approach to skincare, making them ideal gifts for wedding celebrations.

Available at:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/shankaranaturalsindia

Website: www.shankara.in

Stores: Nexus Select CityWalk Mall (New Delhi), Pacific Mall (New Delhi), and Viviana Mall (Thane, Mumbai)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)