Shankara Launches Hydrating Body Wash for Everyday Natural Self-Care - Rinses 30% Faster, Saving Up To 1,000 Litres of Water A Year

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18: When it comes to daily skin health, most of us need one product that can do it all, cleanse, hydrate, and refresh without fuss, especially during sticky, humid weather. Shankara's Hydrating Body Wash offers exactly that: a 100% natural, sulphate-free, paraben-free, toxin-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and non-greasy cleanser that turns showers into mindful resets while rinsing off 30% faster than conventional formulas to help save up to 1,000 litres of water a year. Unlike many body washes that use sulphates and harsh foaming agents, which strip the skin's natural oils and increase water usage, Shankara's gentle formulation cleanses effectively while respecting your skin's natural balance.

With the soft floral scent of Nargis lingering in the steam, this body wash transforms an everyday shower into a moment of quiet reset. Watermelon Seed Oil and Glycerin get to work, cleansing without stripping and keeping your skin comfortably hydrated, while Sandalwood lends a subtle clarity that feels grounding. The lather is creamy but light, washing off easily without clogging pores or leaving residue just clean, refreshed skin that feels like it's been gently taken care of.

Talking about the new launch, Astha Katpitia, Head of Shankara India, shares, "Body care is a daily ritual that allows us to care for ourselves with intention. With Shankara's Hydrating Body Wash, we have reimagined this everyday moment, blending time-honoured ingredients that nourish the skin while saving up to 1,000 litres of water a year. A formula that rinses off 30% faster, It reflects our commitment to creating daily rituals that are gentle on you and gentle on the earth.''

Shankara's Hydrating Body Wash brings care and intention back into daily routines with a thoughtful formula that cleanses, nourishes, and supports the skin. Each use becomes a mindful pause that cares for you while honouring the environment.

