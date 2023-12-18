Shemaroo Entertainment became the First Indian Company to be a Finalist for 'Creative Marketing Team of the Year' at Promax Global Awards 2023, with 13 wins

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: Shemaroo Entertainment, a prominent name in the media and entertainment industry, is delighted to share its remarkable success at the prestigious Promax Global Excellence Awards 2023, securing an impressive total of 13 trophies. This outstanding achievement elevates Shemaroo's total Promax Trophies count to an impressive 117.

The triumph at this esteemed global event underscores the company's steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled marketing campaigns and promoting content with excellence. Among the 13 accolades, Shemaroo bagged 6 gold awards in the categories of In-House Program Promo Campaign, Sound Design, Total Program Package, Micro Video Content, Something For Nothing, Best Use Of Music. The company secured 2 Silver awards for Stunt Promotion and Holiday/Seasonal/Special Event Design Promo. The remaining 5 were Bronze awards for Directing, Marketing Creativity-Animation, Art Direction & Design - Animation, Vertical Video, Best Use Of Score Or Music Without Lyrics.

Reflecting on these outstanding achievements, Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. said, "We are elated to have clinched 13 trophies at the Promax Global Excellence Awards 2023. Becoming the first Indian company to be a finalist for the esteemed 'Creative Marketing Team of the Year' at this global event fills us with pride. We consistently strive to set new benchmarks by capturing the essence of storytelling through innovative campaigns. This recognition further fuels our teams' dedication to push creative boundaries and deliver impactful content worldwide."

These accomplishments testify to Shemaroo's versatility and prowess across various facets of creative marketing, highlighting brilliance in captivating movie campaigns and implementing innovative promotion strategies.

