Shiprocket Strengthen its 'For Bharat' Positioning with its Latest Brand Film

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 13: Shiprocket, India's leading eCommerce enablement platform, today unveiled its latest brand film that talks to Indian eCommerce owners directly, understands their challenges and encourages them to use technology solutions to simplify their operations. A powerful tribute to the country's burgeoning community of D2C and eCommerce entrepreneurs who are reshaping India.

The film opens with reality, a founder juggling multiple platforms for shipping, payments, marketing, and customer communication. Decisions made on incomplete information. Time spent firefighting operations instead of building a brand. The quiet weight of a business that is growing but running harder than it should have to.

Having served over 400,000 merchants across more than 19,000 pin codes, Shiprocket has had a front-row view of what India's entrepreneurs actually face, not just the ambition, but the daily grind behind it. This brand film is built from that understanding, deepening Shiprocket's "For Bharat" positioning, a commitment to being more than a service provider, and more meaningfully, a growth partner built around the reality of running a business in India.

Kautilya Pandey, Head Marketing & Growth, Shiprocket, said: "India doesn't have a founder problem. It has an infrastructure problem. The ambition is everywhere, in every city, every category, every first-generation entrepreneur betting on themselves. What's been missing is a platform built around their reality, not borrowed from someone else's. That's what Shiprocket is, and that's what this film is about.

The insight the film is anchored in is straightforward but important: India has no shortage of great products, great ideas, or driven founders. What holds businesses back is the complexity of scaling, the operational load that grows with every new order, every new market, every new channel. When that complexity is spread across disconnected tools and partners, it doesn't just slow growth. It drains the energy and attention that founders need to build something lasting.

The film directly acknowledges this friction point while positioning Shiprocket in the reality of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Across shipping, payments, checkout, marketing automation, fulfilment, and cross-border trade, Shipprocket gives India's D2C and MSME sellers the tools they need to grow on their own terms.

The brand film is now live across digital platforms.

English Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wF-pTcXJrZA

Hindi Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AH9jlfVZGdk

Created in partnership with creative agency Asymmetry brand works LLP, in association with The Mad Virus LLP, the campaign moves beyond logistics to establish Shiprocket as a full-stack tech platform for D2C and eCommerce sellers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)