Shipsy Named a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and recognized in Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems

PRNewswire

Amsterdam [Netherlands], April 16: Shipsy, a leading provider of end-to-end AI-native solutions for logistics, today announced its recognition as a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems (TMS), for the third consecutive year.

Unlike traditional TMS platforms that surface data but leave execution to human teams, Shipsy is built as an AI-native system of action -- detecting exceptions, triggering corrective workflows, and executing across planning, dispatch, customer experience, and freight settlement within a single platform.

We believe, this approach to deeply embed AI in workflows and help drive outcomes, across the enterprise has helped Shipsy grow faster than other vendors expanding its average contract value as well as its ARR in the last three years.Today Shipsy counts 9 Fortune 500 companies as customers, as well as 18 category leaders across retail and eCommerce, food and beverage and others.

Shipsy's growing presence in Europe with local teams has helped it deepen its relationships with enterprise clients, offering a closer, more localized outcome-first engagement model. .

"Logistics has long run on systems that show you what went wrong after the fact. We're building the layer that closes the loop: where AI detects the exception, coordinates across carriers, drivers, and customers, and resolves it, with humans governing the edge cases that require judgment. To us, being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year reflects the trust of the enterprises that have made this transition with us," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO, Shipsy.

Shipsy recently launched AgentFleet, an AI-native digital workforce of purpose-built agents- including Clara for customer exception management, Nexa for autonomous freight settlement, Astra for enhanced driver experience, and Vera for dispute resolution-- that continuously observe-decide-act for closed loop and execute corrective actions across systems, reducing the manual coordination overhead for enterprise logistics teams.

To learn more about Shipsy's Gartner recognition or to request access to the full report, visit www.shipsy.ai.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, By Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Manav Jain, 30 March 2026.

About Shipsy

Shipsy is redefining the multi-trillion-dollar logistics industry with its AI-native Enterprise Transportation Management Platform, helping 9 Fortune 500 companies and marquee global enterprises across logistics, retail, and pharmaceuticals transition to autonomous supply chains. With Agentic AI at its core, Shipsy drives enterprise-wide transformation for 250+ customers in 30+ countries.Shipsy operates from global offices across London, Amsterdam, Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore, and India. Learn more at www.shipsy.ai.

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