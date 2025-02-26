Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR and Springer Nature Expand Global Access to Research with Open Access Agreement

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 26: Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Springer Nature have signed a groundbreaking Fully Open Access (FOA) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at the India Sustainability Conclave 2025. The MoU also includes a partnership with the Cureus series of journals covering engineering, computer science, business, and economics. This landmark agreement will provide wider access to the University's high-impact, multi-disciplinary research, enabling greater global knowledge exchange and innovation. The event united policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and researchers to drive sustainability and align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR also felicitated women faculty for outstanding contributions to research and academia.

Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, said, "This agreement marks a milestone in our vision for a more open, accessible research landscape. By broadening the reach of our academic work, we are contributing to the global discourse on sustainability and empowering change-makers across the world to drive innovative solutions for a sustainable future. Sustainability is a collective effort, and it will be great if we all can work together to advance this crucial mission."

The event, hosted at the University's campus, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and researchers with a shared goal of advancing sustainability and aligning efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering the keynote address, Shikhar Malhotra, Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, said, "At Shiv Nadar University, we believe that transformative research thrives at the intersection of academic rigour and real-world relevance. With Springer Nature, we begin a new partnership today, and I urge our faculty, research scholars, and students to maximise the benefits of this relationship for both partners. We see Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR to be at the forefront of leading change, and through the questions we ask and the solutions we provide, we can truly shape the future."

This was followed by a special address from Professor Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), who highlighted the importance of research and innovation in addressing global sustainability challenges.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited, added, "We are pleased to see that the India Sustainability Conclave 2025 has brought together key stakeholders from across industry, academia and government to develop solutions for sustainability challenges. We are delighted to partner with Shiv Nadar University via our Fully Open Access agreement, reinforcing our shared vision of making high-quality research widely available to drive real-world change. I am sure this partnership will help provide impetus to ethical and indigenous research on sustainability and help widen its reach globally."

A key highlight of the event was the panel discussion on "Bridging Research Through Industry and Academia", moderated by Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director of Springer Nature. The discussion featured esteemed panellists, including Dr. Shashank Shah, Director, Higher Education, NITI Aayog; Dr. Suneet Tuli, Dean School Of Engineering, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR; Dr. Gitanjali Yadav, Group Leader, National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR); PP Sunil Acharya, India & South Asia Lead: Education, Space, NPO, Channels & Alliances, AWS. Together they explored the collaborative role of industry, academia, and government in advancing impactful sustainability initiatives.

During the event, six outstanding women faculty members from Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR were felicitated for their immense contributions. These faculty members included Professor Bimlesh Lochab, Department of Chemistry; Dr. Geetanjali Chawla, Department of Life Sciences; Dr. Ipsita Mandal, Department of Physics; Dr. Vijayta Fulzele, School of Management and Entrepreneurship; and Dr. Sumedha Moharana, Department of Civil Engineering.

About Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is a student-centric, multidisciplinary research university offering various academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. The Institution was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. As per QS Asia 2024 rankings, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, India's youngest Institution of Eminence (IoE), is placed amongst the top 36% institutions in Asia and is ranked 41 amongst Indian institutions. As per the Nature India Index 2023, it was ranked amongst the top 30 Indian institutions for research. In the Government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Shiv Nadar IoE has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list for six consecutive years. In NIRF-2024, it ranked 62 in the 'University' category.

About Shiv Nadar Foundation

Established in 1994, by Shiv Nadar, Founder, HCL - a US$13.8 billion leading global technology enterprise, the Foundation is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education, and to bridge the socio-economic divide. Over the last 30 years the Foundation has directly touched the lives of over 39,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested over US$1.5 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently, over 16,000 students and over 2,700 faculty and staff are part of the Foundation along with more than 26,000 strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation's students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries including Australia, Singapore, China, and UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalised philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.

About Springer Nature:

At Springer Nature, we are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. Every day our books, journals, platforms, and technology solutions reach millions of people; helping researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, and our steadfast commitment to the most rigorous standards, we help accelerate solutions to the world's urgent challenges and inspire generations to come. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and @SpringerNature.

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627305/SNU_Springer_Nature_MoU.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578536/Springer_Nature_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627304/SNU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)