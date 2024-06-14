Shobha Das Joins as Dean of Ahmedabad University's Amrut Mody School of Management

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14: Professor Shobha Das has been appointed as the new Dean of the Amrut Mody School of Management at Ahmedabad University, effective Friday, June 14, 2024. She will lead a school that is growing in influence, has one of the most talented young faculty in the country, and offers some very innovative business programmes.

Professor Das, who joins from the IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, has served there as Dean and as Professor, PhD Committee Chair and Strategy Area Chair. She has a three-decade long experience that includes Nanyang Business School at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Qatar University. Having completed her PhD in Strategic Management and Organization from the University of Minnesota, USA, MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and BA (Honours) in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, she also received the National Talent Search Scholarship for her higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate studies.

Trained in the case method at the Harvard Business School (the PCMPCL programme), Professor Das has taught a wide range of Undergraduate, Masters, Doctoral, and Executive courses, bringing to bear her expertise in the spheres of Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Innovation, and Technology. She pioneered the use of simulation while teaching at all the Universities she has been associated with.

Professor Das has published in highly regarded journals including the Academy of Management Review, Management Science, and Strategic Management Journal.

Professor Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, said that Professor Das, with her strong strategic perspective and global experience will lead the Amrut Mody School of Management into its next era, especially when technology and sustainability are reshaping business education and its research agenda.

Ahmedabad University is a leading private, non-profit research university offering students a liberal education focused on interdisciplinary learning, practice orientation, and research thinking.

The University has been

* Recognised by the Government of Gujarat as a Centre of Excellence.

* Accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

* Awarded a 5-star rating, the highest awarded in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) for 2021-22, by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG), Department of Education, Government of Gujarat.

* Awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Award for Excellence 2024 for our University Centre.

* Recognised by the UGC under Section 12(B) of the UGC Act, becoming one of the very few private research universities to have been awarded this recognition for select research universities.

* Recognised as a Highly Commended University for Teaching and Learning Strategy of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023.

* Awarded the AACSB's Innovations That Inspire Award 2023 for its Foundation Programme.

* Awarded Gold Rating by the Indian Green Building Council for achieving the Green Building Standards at our University Centre.

The University, established in 2009, is rooted in the vision of one of India's finest educational foundations, the Ahmedabad Education Society, which was founded in 1935 by nationalist leaders. Programmes at the University range from bachelors to doctoral levels in humanities and social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and management through its 12 Schools and Centres:

Amrut Mody School of Management | School of Arts and Sciences | School of Engineering and Applied Science | School of Public Health | Ahmedabad Design Lab | Centre for Heritage Management | Centre for Inter-Asian Research | Centre for Learning Futures | Global Centre for Environment and Energy | International Centre for Space and Cosmology | Sahyog: Centre for Promoting Health | VentureStudio

An urban university, Ahmedabad promotes independent-mindedness and diversity across all dimensions of its activity and helps students mature into critical thinkers who are analytically equipped, practically oriented, and contextually aware global citizens. The University provides a contemporary educational framework that brings liberal arts, sciences, and the professions to engage together in creating new knowledge for addressing complex challenges of the society and in offering majors that merge the boundaries of disciplines to prepare students for the new economy.

