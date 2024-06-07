Shoolini Ranks No.1 Private University in India, Again

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7: In a phenomenal win, Shoolini University has been ranked the No.1 Private University in India by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025. This accolade follows their recent No.1 Private University ranking by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

Shoolini University has climbed 200 places in the QS World University Rankings, becoming the highest-ranked Indian private university ever on the global stage. It is now ranked 587 globally, up from the 771-780 band last year.

With this dual recognition, Shoolini University, located in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, has established itself as India's undisputed top private university. This also includes being named the No.1 Young Private University in India (THE World University Rankings, Young) and leading the SCIMAGO rankings in Chemistry, Physics, and Astronomy.

Shoolini University has risen to 14th position overall in the country, including government institutions, up from 20th last year. The university's score increased by 5.9 points, achieving 21.1 marks this year compared to 15.2 marks previously.

In the Overall Indian rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, secured the top spot, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is ranked first, with Imperial College, London, in second place.

The university also improved its rankings from 319 to 224 in Citations Per Faculty and from over 600 to 561 in Employer Reputation. It has claimed 486th global rank against 545 last year in the parameter of International Faculty. Another area of improvement is Sustainability, in which it ranked 570 globally against over 700 last year.

Shoolini University Founder and Chancellor Prof PK Khosla attributed the university's remarkable achievement to a consistent focus on quality education and research. "I am delighted that our focus on research paid off," he said.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand complimented the staff and students, stating, "Shoolini is working towards building a top global university. What's really remarkable is that we are among iconic Indian institutions like IISc, IITs, and JNU. Our efforts towards achieving a Top 200 global rank will continue, and this win will inspire our teams on the journey ahead."

Talking about the hard work put in by the university's researchers and management, Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said, "Our work doesn't stop with rankings. We continue to produce excellent students and groundbreaking research, contributing to our community to build a world-class university in India. A university that leads globally, disrupts norms, and serves as a role model for the world's top institutions."

The QS World University Rankings 2025 feature 1,503 institutions across 106 locations, including 46 in India. Of India's ranked universities, 28 improved rankings, four dropped, and 11 remained stable within their rank or band.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

