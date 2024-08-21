Shripad Shankar Nagarkar Jewellers Unveils Unique Designs with Grand Opening of First Showroom in Thane

VMPL Thane/Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Shripad Shankar Nagarkar Jewellers, a name synonymous with distinctive and designer jewelry in Pune for over seven decades, has now embarked on a new chapter by inaugurating a grand showroom in Thane. Located on Ram Maruti Road, the showroom was unveiled on Sunday and has already garnered significant attention for its unique and rare jewelry designs, as highlighted by Director Pushkar Nagarkar. The showroom's inauguration was a proud moment, marked by the presence of key members of the Nagarkar family--Directors Vasant Nagarkar, Vasanti Nagarkar, and Swati Nagarkar--who have upheld the 72-year-old tradition of customer satisfaction and trust. Other notable attendees included Directors Prasad Nagarkar, Pushkar Nagarkar, Pooja Nagarkar-Kulkarni, Rohan Kulkarni, and Priyanka Nagarkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasant Nagarkar expressed his joy, stating, "After 72 years of dedicated service in Pune's Tulshibaug and Laxmi Road, we are excited to bring an innovative collection of jewelry to Thane. Our range includes both traditional and fusion pieces in gold, silver, and diamonds. We offer a wide variety of jewelry, from lightweight to more substantial pieces. Customers can find ready-made items or opt for custom designs. We invite Thane residents to visit and explore our new showroom."

Prasad Nagarkar added, "The uniqueness of our designs is our specialty. We are recognized as designer jewelers, offering innovative jewelry in gold, silver, diamonds, and polki. Our extensive collection includes traditional pieces like Bakuli, Pohe Haar, Thushi, Shrimant Haar, Kolhapuri Saj, Vajra Tika, Chandrahara, pearl jewelry, as well as fusion designs such as Kundan necklaces, Geru necklaces, Nakash work, Moti Kundan, Gahu Todya necklaces, Rani, and Lakshmi Haar."

Shripad Nagarkar founded Shripad Shankar Nagarkar Jewellers in 1952. The Nagarkar brothers, Vallabh and Vasant, successfully expanded the business. The third generation of Nagarkars, Prasad and Pushkar, is working hard to bring their tradition of antique and unique jewelry to Pune and other cities across the state. The Thane showroom, their third branch, spans nearly 4,500 square feet and is staffed by over 35 employees committed to providing customer-focused service, noted Pooja Nagarkar-Kulkarni.

For more details and to experience the exclusive collection of jwellery made by SS Nagarkar Jewellers, you can visit on https://ssnagarkarjewellers.com/.

