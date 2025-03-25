Shriram Properties Partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation with a Commitment to Providing Mid-Day Meals to 2.63 Lakh Young Children

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25: Shriram Properties Limited ("SPL"), a leading mid-market and mid-premium focused residential real estate developers in South India, has joined hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide mid-day meals to over 2.63 Lakh young dreamers in schools.

SPL's partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation dates back to 2016, and the Company has reinforced its commitment by being a part of the Akshaya Patra Foundation's ongoing initiative that provides wholesome, hygienic, and nutritious mid-day meals daily to over 2.25 million young school children in government and government-aided schools, under the PM Poshan Scheme (Mid-Day Meal Program).

By addressing malnutrition and food insecurity, this initiative aims to improve attendance rates, boost concentration levels, and enhance learning outcomes, fostering a brighter future for the next generation.

Speaking on the partnership, Murali Malayappan, Chairman & Managing Director, SPL, said, "At Shriram Properties, we believe in building not just homes, but stronger communities. Our association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, established in 2016, reflects this commitment. We are proud to support their ongoing initiative, which provides wholesome, hygienic, and nutritious mid-day meals to over 2.25 million schoolchildren in government and government-aided schools under the PM Poshan Scheme (Mid-Day Meal Program). Giving back to society has always been at the heart of our values, and this initiative further strengthens our commitment to social responsibility and sustainable community development."

Dhananjay Ganjoo, Chief Resource Mobilization & Marketing Officer, Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "We are immensely grateful to continue our valued partnership with Shriram Properties, a collaboration that significantly amplifies our efforts to combat child malnutrition across India. This renewed commitment from Shriram Properties empowers us to reach over 2.63 lakh young learners, providing them with nutritious mid-day meals essential for their academic and personal growth. Together, we are setting a robust foundation for a healthier, well-nourished future, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive both in school and beyond. Our joint endeavor with Shriram Properties exemplifies a shared vision of nurturing young minds through essential nutrition, supporting them to build their dreams on a strong, healthy base."

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. As the implementing partner of the Government of India's PM POSHAN Abhiyaan (Mid-Day Meal Scheme), the Foundation provides hot, nutritious and tasty mid-day meals to children in government and government-aided schools every day to support their nutrition and education.

In partnership with the Government of India, various state governments and UT administrations, and the inestimable support of many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, the Foundation has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming one of the largest (not-for-profit run) school feeding programme in the world, serving wholesome food to over 2.25 million children from 23,000+ schools across 16 States and 3 Union Territories in India.

Akshaya Patra continuously forges partnerships and leverages technology to cater to millions of children and has served over 4 billion meals since 2000. The momentous milestone was commemorated at a special event at the UN headquarters in New York on 2 April 2024.

About Shriram Properties Limited

Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) is one of South India's leading residential real estate developer, primarily focused on the mid-market and mid-premium segments. SPL's key markets include Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, which together account for nearly 85% of its development activities and is proposing an entry into the Pune markets soon. SPL has demonstrated track-record having delivered 48 projects with a saleable area of 26.5 msf, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai and in recent years at Kolkata. SPL has a strong development pipeline comprising of 37 projects with an aggregate development potential of 38.4 msf, as of December 31, 2024.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648242/SHRIRAM_PROPERTIES_Akshaya_Patra.jpg

