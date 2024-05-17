Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit: Explore the Unique Features Tailored for Your Financial Goals

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: Shriram Finance, a pioneering name in the NBFC space, is proud to unveil the distinctive features of its Fixed Deposit Schemes, setting a new standard in investment opportunities. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and financial excellence, Shriram Finance presents a range of innovative features designed to empower investors and secure their financial future.

With the global economic landscape becoming increasingly dynamic, investors seek stability and growth opportunities that align with their long-term financial goals.

Shriram Finance recognises these needs and introduces Fixed Deposit that stand out for their unique attributes and benefits:

Flexible Interest Rates: Shriram Finance's Fixed Deposit Schemes offer flexible interest rates tailored to suit diverse investor preferences. Investors can earn up to 9.40%* p.a. (inclusive of 0.50% for Senior Citizens and 0.10% for Women Depositors). Whether seeking high returns or stability, investors can choose from a range of interest rate options, ensuring optimal returns on their investments.

Tenure: Shriram Finance provides varying tenure options for its Fixed Deposit Schemes. Investors can select from short-term to long-term deposits based on their financial objectives.

Hassle-Free Application Process: Shriram Finance prioritises customer convenience with a hassle-free application process for its Fixed Deposit Schemes. Through seamless online and offline channels, investors can swiftly open fixed deposits, streamlining its investment experience.

Competitive Returns: With a commitment to maximising investor returns, Shriram Finance offers competitive interest rates on its Fixed Deposit Schemes. Investors can capitalise on attractive returns while enjoying the security and stability of fixed deposits.

Secured Investment Avenue: Shriram Finance's Fixed Deposit Schemes provide a secure investment avenue backed by a strong rating - rated "[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)" by ICRA and "IND AA+/Stable" by India Ratings and Research. Investors can trust Shriram Finance to safeguard their investments and deliver consistent returns over time.

Diverse Interest Payment Options: Recognising the diverse financial needs of investors, Shriram Finance offers multiple interest payment options for its Fixed Deposit Schemes. Investors can choose from periodic interest payouts or opt for cumulative interest payments upon maturity, enhancing flexibility and customisation.

Special Benefit: Shriram Finance extends special benefits and higher interest rates to senior citizens and women depositors investing in its Fixed Deposit Schemes. Shriram Unnati Fixed Deposit offers up to 9.40%* p.a. (inclusive of an additional interest of 0.50% p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10% p.a. for women depositors). This initiative reflects Shriram Finance's commitment to inclusivity for senior investors and women.

Dedicated Customer Support: Committed to delivering exceptional service, Shriram Finance offers dedicated customer support for investors availing its Fixed Deposit Schemes. Knowledgeable representatives are available to address queries, provide assistance, and offer guidance throughout the investment process.

Shriram strengthens the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity and aims to redefine the investment landscape and empower investors to achieve their financial aspirations.

With its diverse features, Shriram Finance Fixed Deposit plans cater to the unique needs of every investor, offering a secure and rewarding avenue for wealth creation. To explore the various plans and invest online, visit www.shriramfinance.in or contact 18001034959 for assistance.

Shriram Finance Limited is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence across India with over 2,900+ branches and a dedicated workforce of over 70,000+ employees. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

