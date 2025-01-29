Shubham EPC Commemorates the Start of NMDC02 and NMDC03 Data Centre Projects with Groundbreaking Ceremony

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd. is proud to announce the start of construction work on their two landmark data centre projects, NMDC02 and NMDC03, for STT Global Data Centres India Pvt. Ltd. The ceremony held in Navi Mumbai Mahape on October 16, 2024, marked a significant milestone in India's digital infrastructure development. Esteemed dignitaries from STT Global Data Centres, Blue Star Ltd., and Shubham EPC graced the occasion, symbolizing the collaborative effort behind these transformative projects.

The successful delivery of the DC04 data centre project in Pune served as a forerunner to this achievement, further establishing Shubham EPC's expertise in executing high-quality infrastructure projects on time and with precision.

These data centre projects underscore Shubham EPC's capability to partner with leading industry players to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure. For these projects, Shubham EPC is collaborating with Blue Star Ltd., a leader and other prominent name in engineering excellence. Together, they aim to redefine data centre standards, ensuring state-of-the-art connectivity, reliability, and scalability to meet the growing demands of India's data-driven industries.

The scope of work for these projects is extensive, covering civil and architectural works, structural steel works, roofing, cladding, earthwork, and external development. By combining innovative construction techniques with meticulous attention to detail, the partnership aims to establish a new benchmark for data centre infrastructure. Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd. has a proven track record of successfully delivering infrastructure projects that meet the most stringent quality, safety, and timeline requirements. Its recent achievements in the data centre construction sector are a testament to its engineering excellence and project management expertise. Several of their projects that will be setting new standards in the industry:

* DC04 Data Centre, Pune: Completed within 12 months, this facility spans a built-up area of 30,347 Sqm and has set a standard for timely delivery and high-quality construction.

* DC05 Data Centre, Pune: Currently under construction, this project covers a built-up area of 30,347 Sqm and is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

* NMDC02 Data Centre, Navi Mumbai: With a built-up area of 46,078 Sqm, this project is set to be completed within 12 months, showcasing Shubham EPC's ability to handle large-scale developments.

* NMDC03 Data Centre, Navi Mumbai: The largest of the ongoing projects, this facility spans 46,263 Sqm and is expected to be completed within 16 months.

At the core of Shubham EPC's success is its unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched quality through meticulous planning, precision execution, and adherence to the highest standards of safety and sustainability. The NMDC02 and NMDC03 projects epitomize this commitment, highlighting the company's ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure that aligns with the strategic goals of its clients.

About STT Global Data Centres

STT Global Data Centres India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of data centre solutions in India. With a focus on delivering secure, scalable, and reliable infrastructure, the company addresses the critical needs of businesses in a data-driven world. Its facilities are designed to meet the highest standards of performance and safety, ensuring seamless operations for its clients.

About Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd.

Established in Pune in 1997, Shubham EPC Private Limited has emerged as a prominent player in the EPC sector, providing comprehensive turnkey solutions to the Industrial, Institutional, and public sectors. From conceptual design to project handover, Shubham EPC excels in delivering end-to-end solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

The company's portfolio encompasses a wide range of capabilities, including civil construction, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, interior fit-outs, healthcare infrastructure, life sciences, and laboratory construction.

Shubham EPC's ethos, encapsulated in its mission of "Building Future," drives its efforts to shape the nation's development through transformative projects. The company's dedication to transparency, accountability, and stakeholder value creation ensures that its contributions to the industry remain impactful and enduring.

A Legacy of Success

Shubham EPC's success is rooted in its ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the infrastructure sector. By leveraging its expertise and collaborative approach, the company continues to deliver projects that set industry benchmarks and exceed client expectations.

As Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd. celebrates the groundbreaking of NMDC02 and NMDC03, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence, innovation, and nation-building. These projects not only mark a significant step in the advancement of India's digital infrastructure but also underscore Shubham EPC's role as a trusted partner in creating a future-ready India.

For more information visit www.shubham.biz/

