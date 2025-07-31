Sid Sriram Announces His First-Ever India Tour in 2025 - A Landmark Musical Homecoming Across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 31: Sid Sriram, the evocative voice that has redefined South Indian music for a generation, is set to mesmerise fans with his first-ever commercial multi-city India tour this November and December. Spanning key cities across the country, the tour marks a landmark chapter in his musical journey, offering audiences an intimate and powerful live experience like never before.

Presented by Fat Angel & Zomato District, the tour will bring Sid's artistry to three major cities: Bengaluru on 22nd November, Chennai on 29th November, and Hyderabad on 13th December. Each concert will begin at 5:00 PM, creating an evening filled with music and emotion.

This tour is a multi-lingual celebration, featuring Sid's biggest hits across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while thoughtfully curating each city's setlist to reflect the music closest to its people's hearts. With arena-sized venues, world-class production, and immersive stage design, these concerts are set to deliver one of India's most premium live music experiences yet.

Hotlist the event now on Zomato District to get exclusive access to the Early Bird presale starting on 4th August, featuring a limited-period Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer. General sales will go live from 6th August. Ticket categories include Fanpit, General, and Lounges, with prices starting at ₹2,000. The concerts are expected to draw 15,000+ attendees per city, promising a high-energy, grand-scale atmosphere for music lovers.

Adding to the excitement, Sid Sriram, playback singer, music producer, shares, "This tour means everything to me. These cities, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, aren't just dots on a map. They're where I found my voice, fell in love with music, and experienced so many of my firsts. Every stage and every listener from these places has shaped the artist I am today. There's a deep emotional resonance I feel when I perform here. It's like opening an old journal, familiar yet still capable of moving me in new ways."

He added, "The Homecoming Tour isn't just a concert; it's a tribute to the cities that raised me, the fans who stood by me, and the evolving music that keeps pushing boundaries. I've poured myself into every track selection, capturing memories, momentum, nostalgia, and new energy. It's my way of saying thank you, through music, emotion, and presence. It's about coming home and bringing everyone along for the journey."

With over 250 songs across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, Sid Sriram continues to define modern Indian music. This exclusive solo tour sets a new benchmark for live music in India with its scale, opulence, and emotionally rich performances, reaffirming his place among the country's most celebrated contemporary artists.

Tour At A Glance:

- 22nd November - Bengaluru | Terraform Arena

- 29th November - Chennai | YMCA Grounds, Nandanam

- 13th December - Hyderabad | LB Stadium

Tickets:

- Chennai: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/SidSriramChennaiPartnerSocial

- Hyderabad: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/SidSriramHyderabadPartnerSocial

- Bengaluru: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/SidSriramBengaluruPartnerSocial

- Price: Starting at ₹2,000/-

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatangel.in

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fatangel.in/

About Sid Sriram: Sid Sriram is a genre-defying vocalist, songwriter, and producer whose work bridges cultures, languages, and musical traditions. Born in Chennai and raised in California, Sid began training in Carnatic music at the age of three under the guidance of his mother, Latha Sriram. A graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston with a major in Music Production and Engineering, his unique sound fuses classical Indian vocals with soul, R & B, indie, and electronic influences. He rose to fame with his playback debut in A.R. Rahman's Adiye from Kadal (2013), and has since become one of the most sought-after voices in South Indian cinema, with hits across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada industries--including Adiga Adiga, Samajavaragamana, and Srivalli. With over 175 film songs to his name, Sid has also carved a powerful path as an independent artist with albums like Entropy (2019) and Sidharth (2023), the latter created in collaboration with Ryan Olson of Bon Iver. His live performances--renowned for their raw emotionality and sonic depth--have sold out across North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Celebrated for both technical brilliance and emotional resonance, Sid has been honoured with multiple Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, and Edison Awards, cementing his place as one of the most iconic voices of contemporary Indian music.

